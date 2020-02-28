DUNEDIN — Players from the Dunedin High School baseball team, their parents and supporters are crying foul with having to play home games in Clearwater after being locked out of Englebert Recreation Center fields while the Toronto Blue Jays build a training complex.
It had become tradition for the Falcons to practice and host home games at the Englebert Complex, until the city decided the facility would be transformed into the Blue Jays’ Player Development Complex. The issue of the Falcons having no home base came to light during the Feb. 6 City Commission meeting.
Falcons head coach Ron Sexton, who was the 2015 Pinellas County Coach of the Year, said his team deserves what other high school baseball teams get, “which is a home, and not hopping along like hobos from different field to different field. … We are a high school baseball team that doesn’t have a home and that needs to be addressed.”
He said the meeting’s opening prayer “asked to pray and discern the difference between right and wrong, and man is that right on the money.”
Sexton said there is a lot of misinformation on social media swirling around the fact that the players have to travel to Clearwater or other fields outside the city to practice or play home games.
“Stuff we heard and thought was exciting, shortly after returning from the state finals, has led to confusion and we’re not the only ones confused; apparently there is a lot of confusion at different levels even within the Blue Jays themselves.
“We were excited when the Blue Jays and city reached an agreement to extend their spring training home. I’m not anti-Blue Jays or anti-city, I’m anti-greed and anti-unfairness,” he told commissioners.
Sexton said that when the agreement between the city and Blue Jays was hammered out, former Mayor Dave Eggers, who is now a county commissioner, said “the commitment of the Blue Jays to let Dunedin High School play in the stadium is a deal that sweetens the deal.”
Sexton emphasized that Eggers said “it’s about kids playing on these fields.”
Keirsten Morton, a parent of a Falcon player and president of the team’s booster club, said at a recent meeting with the Blue Jays “it was stated in very clear terms that Dunedin High School Baseball will not ever set foot in the Englebert Facility.”
Morton noted the city’s contract with the Blue Jays states, without limiting the club’s rights, it will make reasonable effort to continue to coordinate with Dunedin High School or the School Board to try to accommodate games or practices at the facilities.
She said Blue Jays representatives told her they don’t want the Falcons to use the Player Development Complex because the high school team causes “excess wear and tear” on the field. She said “that is further from the truth than anything.” She said the Falcons take good care of the fields they use.
Parents who spoke asked commissioners how they can put pressure on the Blue Jays to get them to open the training complex fields for the Falcons, why the city has allowed the team to take control of every aspect of the deal, and why the city hasn’t voiced any concerns on the matter.
They lamented the Falcons’ Red and White Game, which has been a Dunedin High School tradition, is being played in Clearwater.
Commissioner Maureen Freaney, the city’s liaison to the Blue Jays, said “the city has many community partners. … The high school and the Toronto Blue Jays are two very important partners in our city. The city and the School Board have had reciprocal use agreements back to the 1980s, where we share resources and facilities.”
She said the city values its relationship with the Blue Jays. “They are a very important community partners, bringing baseball enjoyment to our residents and visitors since 1977,” she said. “Over the years, the Jays have contributed to the Little League, to the high school baseball team and many community-wide projects. … They are a major Dunedin business and employer 365 days a year.”
Freaney clarified that the team will still be able to use Dunedin Stadium’s major league field for its home games, “and that’s unheard of with a lot of major league teams.”
She said there are liability issues while the training complex is under construction.
The renovation of the Jays’ spring stadium, now known as TD Ballpark, was expected to be completed by opening day on Feb. 24. The training complex is scheduled for completion in August. Combined, the two represent a $102 million construction project, the largest in the city’s history.
The Blue Jays have contributed $40 million to the project. Tourist development taxes covered $41.7 million, $13.7 million came from the state, and about $6 million came from city coffers.
“There is a lot of pressure on them, and that is where they train their major league players. I think as partners we have to listen to each other,” Freaney added. “I know the Blue Jays care. … There’s a partnership that needs to be respected and we have to listen to each other. … This is a transition year, even the Blue Jays have had to have their minor league players play someplace else.”
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said the time frame is about half a season. During spring training, the Player Development Complex is not open to the high school team to practice; however, “thereafter, for eight months out of the year the Player Development Complex is turned over to the city to use as we see fit,” she explained.
Bramley said the team will play six home games in the Dunedin stadium, and the city and School Board are looking for a practice site for when the team can’t use the Blue Jays facility.
“With that said, it’s not going to happen this year,” she said. “We’ve moving forward with all haste to get it done next year. Everyone understands this is a priority.”