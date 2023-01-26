DUNEDIN — Plans are underway to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays back to town in style: with a golf cart parade.
As discussed, the parade will be part of a celebration Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at 1 p.m. The route will eventually lead participants to TD Ballpark at 373 Douglas Ave.
"I'm sure people will go all out," said Commissioner Moe Freaney at the commission's Jan. 12 meeting.
First prize for best decorated cart will be two season tickets to spring training games, she said.
More information will be announced soon about the activities at the stadium as Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, city officials and Blue Jays representatives work out the details.
Freaney said an event the stadium will be more of an open house. Free hot dogs and sodas are expected to be given to participants.
"Some people haven't seen the new stadium, so it's a way to do that," said Freaney, who is the City Commission's liaison to the Blue Jays.
Freaney said she likes the direction planners for the event are going with it.
"It's been kind of more dignitary-oriented in the past, and I think this is awesome because it's going to ... bring the community in," she said.
Duke Energy has agreed to a sponsor of the event, Freaney said.
A massive overhaul of what is now TD Ballpark began in 2019. The gates were open on Feb. 24, 2020, for the start of 2020 spring training season.
The Jays play the New York Yankees in their first home game of the Grapefruit League on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1:07 p.m. Visit https://www.mlb.com/bluejays/spring-training for more information about tickets.
According to Keegan Matheson, Blue Jays reporter for MLB.com, it's difficult to say the Blue Jays are significantly better than they were in 2022.
"This isn’t a worse roster, though. It’s simply 'different,' and that’s exactly what Toronto needed after just missing out on the postseason in 2021 and flaming out early against the Mariners in ’22. The roster is undeniably talented, so a rebrand might be exactly what this club needed. As the Blue Jays try to solve the postseason puzzle, they’re now approaching it from a fresh angle with fresh eyes … and a vastly improved defense," Matheson wrote.
Among the new additions to the Jays is a familiar face to area baseball fans. On December 14, Kevin Kiermaier, a former Ray and fan favorite, signed a one-year, $9 million contract with Toronto.
He played for the Rays from 2013 to 2022, earning three Gold Gloves and being known for his speed and outstanding defense.
The ballpark is also home to the 2022 Florida State League West Division Champion Dunedin Blue Jays, the big club’s Single-A affiliate, who play their first home game Tuesday, April 11.