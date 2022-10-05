City of Dunedin officials discovered a cybersecurity incident impacting its network environment on Oct. 4. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing. The city will provide updates as appropriate.
The city’s water and wastewater treatment facilities are secure and operational. City phones are working and updates will be available via the city website at www.dunedingov.com and city of Dunedin social media platforms.
As of midday Wednesday, Oct. 5, the following were not accessible: city email, online payments for permits, inspection scheduling, utility billing, Parks & Recreation programs and marina fees.
The city said in a press release that it remains fully committed to the protection of employee and citizen information, systems security, and data privacy. The city is also committed to the continuity of governance and city services to residents and businesses.