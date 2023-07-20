Dunedin Blue Jays manager Donnie Murphy knows better than to antagonize the umpires who mediate games at TD Ballpark.
Especially in print.
When asked via email about what causes him to argue an umpire’s call, he wisely declined to be part of the story, saying that any relationships with the arbiters of the game are kept in-house.
Although Murphy was recently ejected from a game, a seasonlong observation of his managerial countenance indicates that he is circumspect about rushing out of the dugout and begging to differ with the “blue,” as the umps are sometimes called.
In Low A baseball, the level at which the Blue Jays play, only two arbiters are assigned to each game. One covers the bases, the other covers home plate. In the major leagues, four umpires are observing the game with an impartial countenance.
With only two umps, there is bound to be a blown call. Yet it seems that most of the chirping comes from the dugout, often from the players themselves. Managers are generally diffident about charging onto the field in a rage to protest what they view as a mistaken call.
While managers like Moore show admirable restraint as regards the game’s adjudicators, it’s actually too bad.
There are few things more entertaining during a contest than watching a manager emerge screaming from the dugout to question an ump’s call.
A fiery inquisition of a ruling certainly breaks up a game and delights the audience. But — cue the music — any vigorous exchanges now are muted when a popular song blares from the public address system.
Look, umpires are human. For the most part they are spot on when calling a game. But nobody’s perfect. Indeed, at the Blue Jays level, developing players is usually more important than screeching at umpires in a futile attempt to change their minds.
Make no mistake, at TD Ballpark, you will see players scrapping for a victory. But making great plays in the field or smacking a couple of dingers or pitching effectively is, in the long run, better for players as they develop the special tools which brought them onto the field in the first place.
Moore’s stance is probably commendable. Still, it seems that there are fewer disputed calls than in the days of the infamous Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver, who was canned 96 times, the well-traveled Billy Martin and the king of ejections, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays manager Bobby Cox.
Cox holds the record for ejections, with 162 sacks, the equivalent of a full Major League season. Old-timer John McGraw slides in at second-most dismissals with 121, and the ever-cranky Leo Durocher takes the bronze with 100. Hall of Famer Tony La Russa took the walk of shame back to the clubhouse 93 times.
The combustible Martin’s specialty was heaping dirt on home plate or kicking dust on the ump’s clean, dark slacks.
Some managers liked to turn their cap backward to avoid “beaking” an umpire when getting in his face, since contact with an ump usually means a fine and suspension. Amazingly, the ever-valuable baseball-reference.com shows that Martin was extricated from the proceedings only 48 times.
It’s a baseball fan’s guilty pleasure to watch a manager get so riled that he is forced to leave the game. Yes, it interrupts the flow of the game, but voluble disagreements that lead to an ejection always get a cheer from the crowd. (For further research, check out the classic YouTube video of crowd reaction when Weaver was ejected during an argument with ump Bill Haller in 1980. Beware, the video is not for the faint-hearted. Earl’s hilarious encounter with Haller contains the kind of language usually heard dockside at the shipping yards.)
With replay, however, it’s tough to argue a play. Although a “robot ump” can overturn a ball or strike, and replay does not exist yet at the Blue Jays’ level, mechanization of the sport has curtailed bickering at the Major League level.
How does one argue with video evidence of the correctness of an ump’s call?
Baseball is in the process of scrubbing itself clean with various rule changes, and replay has only served to make arguing largely fruitless. One of game’s amusements has been extinguished.
It’s enough to make Weaver sprint from the Great Beyond in protest.