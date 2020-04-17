TALLAHASSEE — In the near future, new residents of Oldsmar will also be receiving a new area code.
The current supply of available 813 area code numbers is expected to run out during the third quarter of 2022, according to the Public Service Commission.
So, a new area code will be added to the existing 813 region through an overlay implementation plan approved March 31 by the commission.
The new area code, which hasn’t been revealed yet, will cover the same geographic boundaries of the current 813 area code that includes Oldsmar, all of Hillsborough County, and central and southeastern portions of Pasco County.
“As one of the most populous areas of Florida, Hillsborough County has thriving businesses and growing communities. Add all the new technologies that require telephone numbers to this, and it’s not surprising that a new area code is needed,” PSC Chairman Gary Clark said. “The approved overlay plan is customer-friendly. Current customers can keep their existing number, which is especially important to area businesses, and the six-month permissive dialing period will allow time for residents to adjust to 10-digit dialing.”
Existing telephone customers will keep their numbers, but new customers, or customers adding additional lines, will receive the new area code. Everyone will have to dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number to make local calls (10-digit dialing).
The PSC also approved a 13-month implementation schedule that includes a six-month customer permissive dialing period.
Phone numbers in Florida and throughout the U.S. are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. In April 2019, NANPA forecasted a need for 813 area code relief. An industry meeting was held on September 2019, and NANPA then filed a petition with the PSC favoring the overlay plan. PSC staff held customer workshops in February in Tampa and St. Petersburg to hear from affected customers directly.
The 813 area code was introduced in 1953. It was the second area code assigned in Florida, implemented when the 305 area code was running out of telephone numbers.
For more information, residents can contact their telephone carrier or call the PSC’s customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552.