DUNEDIN — After about two years of searching for a city clerk, and interviews with several applicants, city commissioners unanimously decided to offer the job to Rebecca Schlichter, deputy town clerk of Garner, North Carolina.
There were some moments of apprehension before the vote was taken at the Sept. 5 meeting, when Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski noted it requires a supermajority vote to hire a city clerk; with Commissioner Heather Gracy on vacation, and just four commissioners present, that meant the vote had to be unanimous.
“We do only have four people here,” the mayor said. “If one person doesn’t … I mean, I can’t ask how everyone will vote at this point, so I’m just concerned by not having a full commission, because it requires four votes.”
City Attorney Tom Trask suggested staff be allowed to make their presentation and then, during discussion, commissioners could indicate if they were supportive or not. Based on the discussion, any motion could be a motion to postpone until Gracy’s return, even though it was not certain how she would cast her vote.
The discussion resulted in all positive comments and a unanimous vote to hire Schlichter.
After the vote, Commissioner Maureen Freaney said to the mayor, “You scared me there for a minute.”
Bujalski replied, “You know, I don’t know what everybody’s doing, when you have only four votes.”
Added Freaney, “I think we’ve done our due diligence on this. I think Rebecca has a lot to bring to the table; I’m excited to welcome her. …. I know the staff is excited about her too, and that’s important. She did well in terms of the city manager feeling good about it, the department directors are feeling good about it. I’m in support.”
Commissioner Deborah Kynes noted current longtime City Clerk Denise Kirkpatrick will be around to help, “so I’m looking forward to it.”
Pending results of a drug test and a physical, Schlichter is scheduled to begin work at the end of September or beginning of October, said Theresa E. Smalling, the city’s director of human resources and risk management.
Schlichter was offered a salary of $86,000 a year, with a $200-a-month car allowance along with a $65-a-month cell phone stipend. She will also be reimbursed up to $8,000 in moving expenses.
In her letter to Schlichter outlining the city’s benefits package, City Manager Jennifer Bramley wrote, “City staff and I look forward to your arrival and your expertise, management and leadership contributions to the city of Dunedin.”
During her interview process, Schlichter explained that she has been deputy clerk in Garner, a suburb of Raleigh with a population of 28,900, for three years, but lived in North Carolina for five years. She described herself as a hands-on manager who likes to learn all the processes of her office, so she can jump in if necessary.
She noted she is a 7½-year Navy veteran, who married her husband 31 years ago. During her time in the military she received a Navy Achievement Medal and was put in charge of the budget for all of the squadrons in her unit, in addition to being named Sailor of the Year.
Prior to her employment in Garner, she was assistant to the city manager in the small town of Ripon, Wisconsin, from 2013 to 2015, where she also assisted the city clerk in handling elections and other matters.
She told commissioners frequently relocating as part of the military “actually helped, because you can work with so many different people and get to know people and talk with people.”
She will replace Kirkpatrick, who plans to retire but will stay on to help the new clerk acclimate to the office and assist with the March election.
In an earlier interview, Bramley said the city was looking for someone who wants to make a long-term commitment to serving the city, not just see it as a stepping-stone.
During televised interviews, some applicants said they wanted the job to get away from poor working conditions or a troubled commission in their current city, while others said they saw the city clerk position as a path to something bigger.
Most applicants did not project long-term strategic planning skills for the future of the clerk’s office or demonstrate how they envisioned it operating in the future, Bramley said.