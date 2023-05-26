Meeting set on plans for Skinner Boulevard
DUNEDIN — The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday, June 27, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to discuss plans for Skinner Boulevard.
The project will improve roadway aesthetics and is also expected to stimulate redevelopment and make the Pinellas Trail safer, a city manager's report says.
Plans call for park at site of old city hall
DUNEDIN — Staff is working with public works on the schedule for demolition of old city hall on Main Street.
An interim site clearing will take place in order to stabilize the site. Site design plans which could include a pocket park and restrooms will be prepared and presented to the City Commission in early 2024, a city manager's report says.
Four residents inducted into Senior Hall
DUNDEDIN — Gina and Frank Massotto and Jackie Nigro were recognized by city commissioners May 18 for being inducted into the city's Senior Hall of Fame.
A proclamation issued by commissioners that evening reads that four inductees for 2023 "certainly have made significant contributions to the city of Dunedin and its residents."
They lead by example and give of themselves with the hope that what they do will assist in making a difference in the lives of those they encounter, a city proclamation reads.
The city has recognized its senior community with its Senior Hall of Fame since 1999.
"We look forward to this every year because the heart of a community is when you have great volunteers and great activism, especially when it comes in the form of all ages," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said.
Said Commissioner Moe Freaney, who presented the award: “(Inductees have been) the elite. You look at those names and they are people whose fingerprints and their giving have changed this community. You are great people to be named to follow that legend, so to speak.”
Downtown property sold to developer
DUNEDIN — The site commonly referred to as Ocean Optics on Main Street and Douglas Avenue, located across the street from Casa Tina, has been bought by a design, engineering and real estate company.
"At this time, the developer recognizes the importance of sensitive development for this high-profile site and is currently looking at possible mixed uses for the property," a city manager report said.