DUNEDIN — Popular waterfront restaurant Bon Appetit is getting new owners.
The Dunedin fine dining restaurant is in the process of being sold to the owners of Crabby Bill’s, the local seafood restaurant chain with locations in Clearwater, Indian Rocks Beach, Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach.
The sale of the business is still pending, but if all goes to plan, Bon Appetit could be under new ownership before the year’s end, said Crabby Bill’s owner and chief executive Matt Loder Sr.
“We think that it’s a very sure thing,” Loder said.
Fans of the restaurant needn’t fret too much: Despite the operational change, no big changes are planned for the business, which Loder said will retain the same name, concept and staff.
“We love the brand and we love what they’ve done,” Loder said.
Bon Appetit owners Peter Kreuziger and Karl Riedl opened their elegant restaurant overlooking Saint Joseph Sound in 1976. Riedl’s son Klaus Riedl has been overseeing the restaurant’s kitchen since 2017 and has worked at the restaurant since 2014. Neither Riedl nor Kreuziger were available for comment.
Loder and his family-run business appear to be in the middle of several restaurant expansions. Earlier this year, the company purchased JD’s Restaurant and Lounge in Indian Rocks Beach and they recently took over catering operations at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The restaurant group also runs several other restaurants, including Jake’s Coastal Cantina, Seabreeze Island Grill and Crabby Bill’s Fish Camp, among others.
Loder said their acquisition of JD’s is similar to what they have planned for Bon Appetit — that restaurant also maintained the same concept, branding and staff after the sale.
“What works, works,” said Loder. “From the guest’s point of view, nothing would change.”