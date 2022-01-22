DUNEDIN — City officials continue to evaluate plans for a new hotel for Toronto Blue Jays players that's proposed to be built on the south side of Causeway Boulevard.
Several layers of city approval are required before construction on the three-story boutique hotel can begin.
The city's local planning agency unanimously voted Jan. 12 to recommend that city commissioners approve a development agreement for the J Hotel project.
Steven Sandbergen, an LPA member, made a strong pitch for the project, noting that it will generate a large amount of revenue for the city, the schools and the county. He also said it will attract Canadians who come to Dunedin to see the only Major League Baseball team that makes its home in their country.
"Right now, we are the host of that whole country. And tourism, I don't think you can put a price tag on," said Sandbergen.
Plans for the project, which originally were slated for the north side of the causeway, have been discussed for about two years.
With the recent acquisition of 0.4 acres of vacant property, the developers, Grant Street Partners Dunedin LLC, have 1.26 acres for their project.
The applicant, Doug Anderson, said when the developers started negotiations with city officials on the development agreement, they were looking to have 76 rooms.
When they went through the development agreement with staff, a settlement was reached allowing 68 rooms.
“Which was kind of in the middle of what we wanted and what the Blue Jays needed, versus what the city thought was appropriate," Anderson said.
The developers plan to fund a crosswalk on Causeway Boulevard between the hotel and Frenchy's Outpost and Bar.
Anderson said this will help employees who work there and also will benefit the J Hotel, he said.
"But it is also a great safety issue from our standpoint because the players who are going to be staying there several nights a week will be eating on the local economy, and there is really nothing on our side, so they are probably going across the street," Anderson said.
Charlie Wilson, a Blue Jays executive, said the project is important to the Blue Jays, who will train at the Player Development Complex on Garrison Road in Dunedin.
"We all know the importance of rest and recovery for athletes," Wilson said. "And essentially, this is what this is all about."
Some area residents took issue with aspects on the project.
Doreen Bennet, who lives on South Paula Drive near the causeway, was concerned about the new crosswalk causing safety problems for pedestrians.
"I don't know how many near-misses there are, but you are going to have people walking across the street quite a bit," she said.
In a letter to city officials, Dana Lucus wrote that she is opposed to plans for a three-story hotel.
She said the current use of the parcels slated for the hotel is primarily for the parking of Frenchy's Outpost customers.
The lot is typically full during their business hours and street parking is limited in the vicinity of the hotel property, she wrote.
Mark Maurer, a restaurant partner over a small business on the Causeway, supported the project, saying it will bring in revenue to the area.
"Whatever we can do, we are actually game to help out if we could," Maurer said.
Planning Agency member Dan Massaro said the city's Architectural Review Committee did a "great job in their review and making their recommendations."
He said the board proposed major revisions.
"I was impressed with the thoroughness in what they did with those plans," Massaro said.
If the city commission approves the ordinance for the development agreement on two readings, Feb. 3 and Feb. 17, the applicant can begin the formal design approval process for the project, which also includes more review by the architectural review committee, local planning agency and city commission.