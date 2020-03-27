DUNEDIN — A toolbox of incentives may someday provide affordable housing, most likely for senior citizens, somewhere in this city.
When it comes to attracting developers to build affordable housing units, Bob Ironsmith, director of Economic and Housing Development, told city commissioners, “there’s challenges in Dunedin. We’re built out; there is not a lot of vacant land and the vacant land that is available is quite expensive.”
Affordable housing is defined as housing that does not require more than 30% of a household’s income. According to a consultant report, recent census data shows 63% of Dunedin households are spending more than 30% of their income on housing. While less expensive housing exists throughout the city, most new development and current home sales are at the higher end of the market.
During a March 17 work session, Ironsmith noted “we wanted to continue to look at this and see how we can maybe get this done. We put together a proposed tool kit for discussion.”
“We looked at this from a different light,” he explained. “We didn’t look at it from a kind of typical planning government fashion. We looked at it as what it’s going to take to attract a developer to come to the table, as opposed to here’s a set guidelines and things you need to do.”
““We (want) to put something on the table; we can work out the policy guidelines, do a development agreement and do all those things, if we come to terms with what we want to see happen,” Ironsmith added.
He noted the task is not simple; many different aspects of a deal must fall into place. “Once you have a tool kit in place you have to market it and get out into the development community. You can’t just take it for granted that people will come to your door; that just doesn’t happen.”
Ironsmith said a consultant report concluded the biggest need in Dunedin is for affordable rental housing for senior citizens.
“When a developer looks at these projects it comes down to the risk; how quickly can they absorb it, how can they leverage it and what their profit margin is. A lot of these homes and rental apartments are on the 30% profit margin. We need to look at how do you close the gap a little bit, and bridge the gap to get someone interested,” he explained.
In order to bridge the gap, the city’s tool kit will be comprised of a host of incentives to offer developers. Common incentives are: expedited processing, modifying impact fee costs, allowing flexible densities and permitting affordable accessory rental units in residential zones.
Other incentives can include reducing parking and setback requirements, along with allowing flexible lot configurations that include zero lot lines. When you get involved in senior rental housing projects, parking requirements are typically reduced because people don’t have as many cars, Ironsmith explained.
Other incentives suggested are that the city waive or rebate parkland dedication and public art impact fees, along with application fees for design review and variances. One important perk is the city can increase its building density bonus from 35% to 50% to match the county. In addition, the city has the ability to fund infrastructure improvements on roads going into the project.
The city could earmark a piece of property, or a developer can come to the city, and Dunedin officials can provide conceptual plans as a form of good will to attract interested parties, Ironsmith suggested.
Many of the incentives will require changes to the land development code, Ironsmith told commissioners.
Dunedin should also continue to work collaboratively with the Pinellas Housing Finance Authority and Pinellas County Community Development to expand these housing opportunities, he said. A consultant suggested the city create a dedicated funding revenue stream to facilitate expansion of homeownership and rental affordable housing opportunities.
Commissioner Heather Gracy said, “this was a terrific exploration of what we can do and I’m excited about it.” However, she added, the plan can “wait a bit,” before being put into action.
The commissioner noted she is “concerned about moving forward too fast” in light of how the COVID-19 coronavirus might affect the city’s budget and its local economic revenue stream.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said the city can use this time to prepare and may not end up using these things immediately. “The city can move forward to develop its kit to be available when an opportunity arises,” she said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said tool kit incentives can also be used to help people get into older existing home stock. “There’s not a lot of land in city and providing multiple ways to access affordable housing is important,” she said.
A consultant report agreed with the mayor noting “with an ever-increasing aging population combined with aging housing stock, emphasis should be on housing rehabilitation and or redevelopment of affordable housing opportunities for seniors.”
Commissioners approved the toolbox concept and advised staff to move forward with plans for its implementation.