PALM HARBOR — Bring some buddies or come meet some new friends at the Palm Harbor Museum’s 23rd annual English Tea and Garden Party outdoors on the patio on Saturday, March 4.
But take note: The Tea is one of the museum’s most popular annual events, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to limited seating. Advance reservations are required.
Two seatings are scheduled, at 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Tickets — $35 for members and $40 for non-members — are available at the museum or online at PalmHarborMuseum.com or on Eventbrite.
A wide selection of sweet and savory treats will be served at comfortably spaced tables, accompanied by a variety of teas. The garden, newly landscaped with Florida native plants, will add to the outdoor charm.
Two gifts will be awarded for the “Most Beautiful” and “Most Original” ladies’ hats. A variety of lovely items will be up for bids as silent auction offerings will be on display in the gazebo, including beautifully filled gift baskets. The museum will be open for guests during the event.
This event is a highlight of the year, so don’t miss your chance to be pampered and served on classic china in an elegant setting of tastefully decorated tables. Sponsors are welcome. Custom table decorations are available to sponsor a table with the suggested donation of $100.
All proceeds support the museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operated by the Palm Harbor Historical Society and dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of Palm Harbor, Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona, and Wall Springs.
Call 727-724-3054 for additional information.
Looking ahead
Museum organizers and volunteers expect an exciting year for the Palm Harbor Historical Society in 2023, as they look toward the future to do everything possible to ensure the Palm Harbor History Museum will continue to be a valuable asset for the community for generations to come.
Programs will continue on the first Wednesday of most months at 6:30 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., as “Palm Harbor Museum Presents.” Formerly “Meet Me At the Museum,” these presentations will continue to provide entertaining and educational opportunities and museum updates in the Library’s Community Room (first room on the right as you enter the library.)
Admission is free and all are welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted. Please register at Eventbrite, but walk-ins are also welcome. The programs will last, on average with questions and answers, approximately one hour to 90 minutes, with time afterward for meeting the presenter and book signings when applicable.
The museum has been presenting Meet Me both live and via Zoom, but as audiences have increased the move to the library will allow organizers to reach out to the larger community. Each Palm Harbor Museum Presents program will be recorded and uploaded to the Museum’s Zoom portal as well as to YouTube.
The next program will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, featuring digital artist, painter, sculptor, historian and environmental educator Hermann Trappman, presenting a visual program/discussion of Ice Age Florida’s Incredible Wildlife During the Glacial Max.
Through his images that have been published as well as displayed within educational and art programs worldwide, profound changes to our landscape over a vast time span will be examined. Trappman has devoted his life for the last three decades to telling the story of Florida’s natural and cultural history, exploring the ways in which ancient Florida’s first people related to their world. Trappman will be available for book signings following the program.
The first of five Intergenerational Interactive Family Fun Days — supported by a grant provided through the Faith Mission Fund of the Pinellas Community Foundation, in collaboration with Jr World Explorers — is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a free community event with walk-up activities, vendors, and tours of the Museum. Those attending may participate in workshops to learn candle making, canning, or both. Each workshop will be presented four times, beginning on the hour at 11 AM, Noon, 1 PM, and the last at 2 PM.
Spaces are limited. The Canning/Candle Making Workshops include all supplies for all Jr. World Explorers and Palm Harbor Museum members. A portion of revenue raised will go to Jr World Explorers' New Local History Scholarship program with the goal that 4,700-plus historical society communities will develop a new generation of community leaders by inspiring them through local history, local impact and learning the importance of being involved to help strengthen their communities for generations to come.
Dates for the remaining workshops are 11 AM to 3 PM on Thursday, April 16; Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day Brunch included); Monday, October 16, and Sunday, November 12. Details for each workshop will be announced.
Book Signing
Former long-time Palm Harbor resident Charles (Charlie) Van Valkenburg will visit with friends and sign his father Jim’s book, “My Family in Palm Harbor, The Memories of Jim Van Valkenburg,” from 1-3 PM Saturday, March 25, at the Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Rd.
Light refreshments will be served.
The book is a series of articles or essays written between 1986 and 1993, then edited and copyrighted in 2021 by Charlie. It will be on sale for $7.50, cash or check, and Charlie will be available to sign the books.
He also will be celebrating his 50th reunion with classmates from Tarpon Springs High School.
Jim’s parents came to Palm Harbor, then called Sutherland, in 1922. They soon opened a machine and automobile repair shop, and later, a hardware store. Charlie became the sole owner of the family business on Florida Avenue in 1983 and was the proprietor for many years, naming it Palm Harbor Hardware.
After his mother died in 2004, he closed the business and moved to Levy County.
Visiting the Museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 AM to 2 PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Masks are encouraged inside the buildings and hand sanitizer is available. Call (727) 724-3054 for more information.
The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor Area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The Museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). Visit the Museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or email at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com