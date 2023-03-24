DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation will present the 55th annual Highland Games & Festival, a traditional Scottish event featuring heavy athletics, solo piping and drumming, pipe band competition and the massed bands, Florida open highland dancing championships, parade of tartans, clan village, Celtic music, kids area, food, Scottish vendors, and more.
Festival activities will include:
• Pipe Band and Clan March on Friday, March 31, 6:30 p.m., in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free.
• Kick-off Block Party on Friday, March 31, 6-10 p.m., on Broadway Avenue. Admission is free.
• The 5K Kilted Trail Run on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m., at Highlander Park and Hammock Park. For information and to register, visit www.Dunedin5K.com.
• The Highland Games & Festival on Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Highlander Park. For ticket information, visit www.DunedinHighlandGames.com.