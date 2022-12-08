The Florida Lottery announced that Barnett Bailey, 69, of Palm Harbor, managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust, claimed a $2 million prize from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
The winning ticket was purchased from Winn-Dixie at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 9, with an estimated $379 million jackpot.