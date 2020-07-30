To many people in Dunedin, July 15, 2020, was just another day of trying to get through the strange events of our world with COVID-19. This month’s story is about an important event that happened on July 15, 1970, more than 50 years ago. For the Dunedin History Museum and several other individuals including myself, July 15, 2020, was supposed to be a major museum and community event that had been in the planning stages for almost two years. This exciting and in some ways disappointing reason for July 15, 1970, is our story.
Before 1969, there was really no one place that had gathered the historical information of Dunedin, which included important photos and artifacts of our city’s past. The Historical Society’s development started because several individuals wanted to preserve and research local Dunedin history. This group started to meet on a regular basis and in the later part of 1969, the select few individuals decided to create a historical society for Dunedin. The group had drawn up proposed Articles of Incorporation and Proposed By-Laws and Mrs. Charles McDaniel was elected chairperson of the steering committee. On Jan. 29, 1970, an article in the local paper invited members of the community to attend a meeting at the Country Club to introduce the plans for the Historical Society. The Articles of Incorporation were adopted, and Elbert Waterson was elected first president of the Dunedin Historical Society, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The purpose was to preserve history and artifacts related to Dunedin history. The charter was granted and signed at the state capital on July 14 and officially started the Historical Society on July 15, 1970.
At the same time the charter was granted, the society had been notified that the Presbyterian Church was going to demolish the historic 1888 Andrews Memorial Chapel. The chapel was being used for its Sunday School. At that time, the church no longer had room for the building and was planning to demolish it to expand parking spaces for church members. In June 1970, at the request of the membership, President Waterson appointed the Historic Church Committee with Francis Pfrost as chairperson and Leona Belote as treasurer. Attempts were started to raise funds to save the chapel, including various fundraising programs and discounted services from the trucking firm that helped relocate the chapel in two pieces to its present location at the entrance of Hammock Park in November 1970. After the success of saving this historic building, the committee worked on restoring the chapel. In 1972, Andrews Memorial Chapel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the beautiful chapel is used for weddings, special events, museum activities and community events and lectures.
In 1973, negotiations with the Seaboard Coastline, Pinellas County and the city of Dunedin allowed the society to enter an arrangement to use the historic 1924 railroad station as a museum. From that point, the society and museum continued to move forward with their mission of education and saving historic material related to Dunedin. In the last 25 years, there have been major museum renovations that include a new museum entrance, beautiful statues, a new gift shop, upgraded exhibit galleries, community activities and educational and outreach programming.
A helping hand
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of the museum’s activities and plans for this event had to be postponed for the safety of our community. The museum had major plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the society, which included a VIP event with all of the former mayors and commissioners of Dunedin to participate in the signing of the museum’s 50th anniversary proclamation, a community parade, and a special ceremony to open the museum’s time capsule from July 15, 1970. The charter members filled the capsule, the original Bank of Dunedin safe, with historical items and was to be opened on the 50th anniversary. These activities still will happen when Dunedin is safe from this dreaded virus. This virus has not only affected the museum plans, but has, like many of our local businesses, wreaked havoc on the financial status of the museum. The director and board have filed for grants through the federal, state, Pinellas County, and several historical and cultural organizations that have helped supply assistance to keep the museum to continue. This has helped the museum, but as time goes on, our financial resources will not last indefinitely with the continuation of the virus.
Therefore, I, Vinnie Luisi, director of the museum for the past 25 years, am asking for the community’s support. I am not asking a lot. Sure, there are people out of work and people who need food and medical assistance. We all need help, but if I do not ask for support for the museum from our community, we will lose an important part of Dunedin that retains its history. Where will future generations go to understand how Dunedin began and why the community exists today. Our history helps us understand all of this, and many feel, especially me, that too many people these past 50 years have worked so hard to keep this museum running and keeping its history alive in so many ways.
I want to thank our members who continue to support us, and special individuals like Melba Rilott, Chuck Dean and Alice and Tom Anderson who have always in the past gone the extra distance for the museum. What I am asking is that out of 37,000 citizens in our community, please look for a few extra few dollars, put it in an envelope and either become an individual or family member with all the benefits that go with the museum. Or, instead just donate what you can for the museum. If every individual just gave $5 or $10, we could continue the museum and the benefits it offers its citizens until we can safely support the museum again.
To help, go to the museum’s website and get a membership form and sign up or hit the donation button and donate what you can. We are all proud of our community. This shows in everything we do through events, benefits, its parks, and its caring and wonderful citizens. So, this week save your change, or bring a lunch to work and help the museum. Even for the future, think of putting the museum in your wills or trust savings that will help strengthen the museum’s future growth. The history we make today is your children’s future. Make them proud to be a part of Dunedin’s history.
Thank you and happy 50th anniversary. I promise there will be a time when everybody will be invited to see the time capsule opening and all the special activities planned.
