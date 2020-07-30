DUNEDIN — Every cent counts as city officials mull over key projects that may be funded by the Penny for Pinellas and other revenue streams.
With projections showing a decrease in sales tax revenue in stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, commissioners have been discussing whether to renovate the Highlander Pool, among other proposed capital improvements.
At the City Commission's work session July 21, Commissioner Deborah Kynes said that city officials have been talking about having a new aquatics center for a long time.
"With all the bells and whistles," Kynes said.
Perhaps with the amount of money that the city may spend to keep the pool from having cracks, the question should be what would it take to replicate it with a new pool, she said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said staff has been discussing the pool and is reviewing an engineering report on the structure they received earlier this month.
"The direction from the July 10 budget workshop was the commission did not want to throw good money after bad," she said.
Staff is working on a plan to rebuild a pool with future phases in mind and will bring a recommendation from staff at the commission's Aug. 11 meeting, Bramley said.
On July 10, City Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said Martin Aquatics Design and Engineering of Orlando was hired to study the deficiencies of the Highlander Pool and provide some cost estimates.
"The pool right now is tired, but it showing cracks and leaks. Several areas of the pool are leaking," Gizzi said.
The decking needs to be replaced. Both the children's training pool and main pool needs resurfacing and retiling. The filtration system for both pools need to be replaced, also. The pool building eventually will need new roofing and air conditioning, Gizzi said.
Some of the ADA codes need to be upgraded.
"Conservatively, we looked at this and were given a figure of $1.7 million renovation work that we should be doing over the next two or three years," Gizzi said.
At that meeting, Kynes said if "we need $1.7 or $1.8 million to renovate the pool the question becomes "are you putting more into trying to hold something together than putting in a new pool?"
She said commissioners are discussing a difficult budget, and $1.8 million is a big number.
Gizzi said he knows that's a difficult question if city officials are going to looking at replacing it in another 10 years.
"I'm just giving you the facts that I'm getting from an engineering firm that tells us what the needs are, what the deficiencies are," he said.
Kynes said she recognized that point.
"I"m not trying to shoot the messenger," she said. "I think that that's a central question that we as a commission are going to have to grapple with," Kynes said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said the city has a lot of challenges but agrees with Kynes.
"That's a lot of money for Band Aids when we have Band-Aided that pool for a long time. I don't know the answer, but I'm just going to put that out there," she said.
In September, the estimate to build a new pool was pegged at $6.4 million. The design cost was estimated at $600,000.
At the July 10 meeting, Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said staff should have a chance to consider the points made by commissioners on a variety of projects and report back to them on the status of the general fund, Penny for Pinellas and other issues.
Regarding the pool, she said there is a balancing act from a priority perspective.
"We are assuming the next round of penny is actually going to get approved," Bujalski said.
County officials are discussing more transportation funding possibly through another half-cent or penny tax, Bujalski said.
"We don't know when that will happen and will that affect the ability for the other Penny to get approved. Will that be in place of this? Where half of it's Penny and half of it goes to transportation? So I think we have to consider all of those things. But in general I think I'm OK with extending the life (of the pool), but I think I would like to see more about that it, and how long that will last," Bujaski said.
The Penny for Pinellas is estimated to generate $3.85 million in the current fiscal year.
Dunedin Finance Director Les Tyler said staff is projecting sales tax revenues to generate 7% less revenue this year than in 2019, adding that the city started the feeling the impact of the coronavirus on sales tax revenues in March.