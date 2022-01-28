DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski called an environmental action plan discussed Jan. 18 the most collaborative master plan city officials have ever created.
The City Commission delved into numerous aspects of the plan for more than two hours at their work session.
Called DREAM, Dunedin’s Resilient Environmental Action Master Plan is an all-encompassing plan with an extensive range of action items for sustainable solutions, a city report says.
City officials initially developed an internal task force to outline crucial components of sustainability to be included in the master plan.
Once this was complete the task force expanded to engage community members, including residents, business owners, teachers, students, the Committee on Environmental Quality, nonprofit organization and Dunedin visitors.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes called the plan "very sophisticated," having read it twice.
"I do believe this document will serve us for many, many years," she said.
The master plan is an outlook for the next 10 years, and includes a few projects with longer timelines.
Among the 15 recommendations proposed to begin implementing in the first year are upholding sustainable landscaping practices for city property, following a pathway for municipal operations to transition to clean renewable energy and increasing the connectivity between habitats needed for native and threatened species.
Commenting on recycling, Bujalski said city officials should continue to advocate for a centrally located materials recovery facility, which separates materials that can be sold to buyers.
A recovery facility would reduce costs, she said.
"One of the benefits is that you are not driving to Sarasota or whatever to dump your stuff," she said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said she thinks county officials understand the need for such a facility, and progress has been made on the issue.
County Administrator Barry Burton called city managers together to discuss the facility, she said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said the plan inspires thinking, noting sometimes "how consumption-oriented and mindless we have become with some of the things we do and impacts it has."
"From now on one of my goals is to take a Tupperware thing with me to restaurants so they don't put their leftovers in Styrofoam. When you think about it, it helps everybody,” Freaney said. "It seems so easy to do."
Commissioner John Tornga got laughs when he said to Freaney if she took him to a restaurant, "you wouldn't need to have the Tupperware."
He said the comments from other commissioners and advocates of plan were "right on."
Dunedin Sustainability Program Coordinator Natalie Gass was praised by citizens as well as commissioners for her work on the plan.
She said it was the city's first sustainability master plan and a 10-year look forward for where city officials want to proceed with their goals and initiatives.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said the plan was "very well put together."
Noting that Bujalski said the plan was probably the most collaborative plan that city officials have ever done "speaks volumes to who we are as a community and who the residents are," he said.
The plan also received praise by representatives of environmental interests, such as Vicki Love, who is on the board of directors of Blue-Green Connections. She called the plan balanced.
"It's a good mix of leveraging other cities’ ideas of common sense and out-of-the-box ideas and Dunedin's specific ideas." Love said.
City officials eventually will bring the plan back for formal adoption.
"This has legs," Bramley said. "It's going to be a living document."