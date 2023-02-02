Baseball Dinner to resume
DUNEDIN — After a two-year hiatus, the Governor’s Baseball Dinner returns to throw out the first pitch of the 2023 Florida Grapefruit League season.
The dinner will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, the hometown of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The newly renovated TD Ballpark is also the site where DeSantis played for Dunedin High School.
To purchase individual tickets or a table for eight, visit https://bit.ly/3IU2Q6T. Sponsorship opportunities are also available at the website.
Buck Martinez, a 17-year major league veteran, will serve as emcee. He spent his final six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (1981-86). He was the Blue Jays manager for the 2001 season and part of the 2002 season and currently provides color commentary on the Jays television broadcasts.
Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on The Pavilion, located on the third base side of TD Ballpark. Gates to the ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m. and valet parking is available.
Car show set to ‘check your oil’
TARPON SPRINGS — The second annual “Time to Check Your Oil” car show will be held Sunday, March 5, 1-4 p.m., at AdventHealth North Pinellas, 1395 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The car show is being conducted in conjunction with Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Screenings will be conducted as attendees enjoy music and win prizes.
While the event is free, registration is required. Call 844-504-9378 or visit AHNorthPinellas.com.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.