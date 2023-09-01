DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new president/CEO.
Pam Pravetz, who was hired in the fall of 2018, is no longer with the chamber. She could not be reached for comment.
"Basically, all I can tell you is she resigned," said Gregory Brady, chamber board chairman.
The chamber's executive committee is helping to run the day-to-day operations of the chamber, as preparations are being made to do a job search for the president/CEO position, he said.
Chamber leaders eventually will nail down the details for the CEO's job description and compensation package. "It's an opportunity for us to kind of massage that role a little bit and make sure the support staff we have in place is adequate,” Brady said.
Meanwhile, the chamber opened its visitor's center last weekend. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"Our visitor center is the busiest visitor center in Pinellas. That's great place for those visitors and residents and all of that to go get those resources, like where do I eat, when does the trolly come," Brady said.
Signs will be put up at the Dunedin History Museum directing people to visitors center.
The chamber has more than 500 members.
"We are seeing a real uptick in interest in membership," Brady said. "Our membership coordinator is quite busy. I think the reason for that is just the entire engagement of the chamber."
An example of that, Brady said, was the support among its members for the city's plans to build a parking garage on a lot off Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue.
He also noted that the chamber presents other positions on issues before the City Commission and has different committees engaged in advocating for business community, such as a restaurant committee being active in changing the dynamics of the city's outdoor dining ordinance.
"We are really operating at a high level, so that is encouraging, and having more membership. It's really aiding in retention. So that's why are membership is continuing to grow," he said.
The chamber is preparing to do a "face to face" with its membership, Brady said.
They will select 50 to 75 members who will go out in the field and make sure the feedback the chamber is getting is good.
"And if it's not, that we are solving some problems through that exercise," he said.
Having the extra role and responsibilities now kind of stimulates the board members, he said.
"They have to step up, especially on the executive committee, and really start taking some of these tasks and running with them. It allows us to kind of see all the operations aspects in real time," Brady said.
He likes to say he retired when he sold his hair salon in October.
"That certainly isn't the case," Brady said.