DUNEDIN — Maybe it’s the price of success, but some downtown merchants, restaurateurs and others are at odds over issues such as code compliance, outdoor dining and parking.
Downtown Dunedin is experiencing growing pains, and City Manager Jennifer Bramley proposes using an independent facilitator to conduct meetings of a downtown task force composed of representatives of the chamber of commerce, hospitality businesses and retailers, plus others including herself.
She said that city officials, present and past, have spent a lot of time and effort making downtown Dunedin successful, drawing visitors from across the nation, but added that there are a number of issues to be addressed.
“Typically, everybody is pulling in the same direction, and everybody is supporting everybody else, and any disputes are resolved relatively quickly,” Bramley said at a June 23 City Commission meeting. “It doesn't appear that’s happening as well as it had in the past.”
Bramley said such a task force needs to convene quickly to address issues such as code compliance, outdoor dining and parking. She noted that the city’s parking situation in particular regularly comes up for discussion.
“That section of the code was enacted to encourage outdoor dining when there was none in Dunedin and now there's a lot,” the city manager said. “Everybody wants to eat and drink outside. I think that's a result of the pandemic and our beautiful weather as well.”
Bramley said the task force should meet every other week until it finishes its most urgent work. She said the city will be happy to provide a place for the group to meet initially but expects it will meet at different places thereafter.
As a first step, city staff intends to send out an invitation for an organizational meeting at which attendees will lay down the parameters of a downtown task force.
"I would report back to the City Commission on a regular basis on the progress we are making or not making," Bramley said.
She reached out to members of the community with this concept, and they were all very supportive, she said.
The possibility of a noise ordinance has come up, but Bramley said that it would be difficult to draft one.
"It's a difficult ordinance to enforce, obviously; I think of all our issues that's not one we need to embark on immediately," Bramley said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski expressed concern about a lack of parking on the city’s east end.
“None of these places on the east end really have much of their own parking,” she said. “And they all are going to want outdoor dining. How do we deal with that exactly?”
City officials want to promote revitalization but “don't want to shoot ourselves in the foot down the road,” she said.
Bramley said the task force should not get mired down in bureaucracy.
“Everybody will have an equal seat,” she said. “That's why I think a facilitator is very important, that I don't facilitate it. Everybody has their say so we can move things along.”
Bujalski said that she appreciated Bramley starting the task force and that it's important not to make the meetings political.
"I totally agree it's time," Commissioner Deborah Kynes said.