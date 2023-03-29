DUNEDIN — Steve Udovich and others are on a mission to raise $93,000 to establish a memorial in a Port St. Lucie park to honor Floridians who served for the U.S. in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Udovich, founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial Foundation, said the organization opened a bank account in early August for the memorial project.
"If you would have told me on Aug. 7 that we were going to have $50,000 in the bank before St. Patrick's Day, I would have said you were crazy," said Udovich, who lives in Dunedin.
He said the project got a big lift in October when Port St. Lucie officials gave the foundation substantial help with advertising and communications.
"And if we can have all the money by the first of June, we will have a good shot of having this monument ready for dedication by the end of the year or early 2024," Udovich said.
A fundraising event is scheduled for April 14, 4 p.m. at Cove Cay Golf Club in Clearwater. Activities include a raffle, an auction that will involve sports memorabilia and some classic firearms, both guns and files. The event will include food and music, and the foundation aims to raise about $7,000 from the event.
The city of Port St. Lucie is going to oversee the dedication ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, which consists of about 2.5 acres.
The front of the monument will include campaign ribbons, outlines of each country, and service emblems. The back will list 355 names of Floridians who were killed in each war.
The foundation "takes pride in honoring the memory of Floridians who served, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice," officials said.
The foundation surveyed more than 50 potential locations across the state before choosing Port St. Lucie's Veterans Memorial Park as home for the monument.
"Our little group of Gold Star Mothers said it needs to be here, somewhere in the center of the state. I said, 'Will do.' Because I don't say no to a Gold Star mother," Udovich said.
American Gold Star Mothers in an organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The foundation recently decided to increase the thickness of the monument panels to 8 inches, because it will be placed near the Gold Star Family Monument, which has 8-inch-thick panels.
“Port St. Lucie is a veterans’ community. Our citizens truly appreciate and honor our veterans and those who gave their lives for our freedom,” said Port St. Lucie Councilman David Pickett. “We look forward to working with the Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial Foundation to bring this important memorial to our city.”
Port St. Lucie officials agreed to oversee the dedication ceremony and maintain the monument, Udovich said.
"This park in St. Lucie fills up with people twice a year — Veterans Day and Memorial Day," Udovich said. "That's another thing we want."
Udovich came up with the idea of the monument about eight years ago, while living in Delaware and visiting a nearby veterans memorial.
The Vietnam War Memorial, which he saw as an ROTC cadet a week after it was dedicated in Washington, D.C., in 1982, was the basic inspiration, and the stone for the monument in Florida will be the same at its India black granite.
Plans call for the monument to be duplicated in other states with the same design with state specific names.
The foundation is working with PG Memorials, which has pioneered laser-etching techniques and completed more than a dozen monuments in Florida, Udovich said.
A retired Army infantry officer and former chief of public safety for a college in Delaware, Udovich is a semi-retired security consultant and active member of VFW Post 2550 in Dunedin.
Udovich gave credit to foundation vice presidents Kim Allison and Phil Wyllie for their assistance in fundraising.
Allison is the mother of Zachary Shannon, a Dunedin resident who died in a helicopter crash on a training mission in 2013 in Afghanistan. She is a registered nurse, president of the Auxiliary of VFW Post 2550, and an active member of American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida.
Wyllie, a Belleair resident, is a retired Army Special Forces officer and semi-retired defense contractor and an active member of the VFW Post 2550.
“There are some monuments in the state in honor of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, but ours will be unique because it will list Floridians who were killed in each war. There's no other monument like it in Florida and possibly the United States,” Udovich said. “We believe Port St. Lucie’s beautiful Veterans Memorial Park is the best location in the entire state of Florida for this monument to honor these service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Visit www.IAWMF.org. for more information about the project.