DUNEDIN — The Dunedin New World Celts continue to find new ways to help the community and get some chuckles out of it — even when they encounter stinky situations.
They've been participating with the city of Dunedin recently in some public service announcements, such as “Don't Be a Party Pooper.”
In the announcement, chapter members, dressed in full Scottish regalia, remind parents to take their children on frequent bathroom breaks at the Dunedin Kiwanis Sprayground to prevent them from becoming the party poopers.
There also was a recent announcement called “Scoop the Poop,” for people who bring their dogs to Highlander Park.
According to news stories, the New World Celts was founded on New Year's Eve in 2000 at a house. Former President Mike Dunlap and four others pondered how to bring together all those with Celtic heritage and interest in the culture.
Twenty-two year later, the organization has eight chapters in the United States, most of them in Florida. There are 153 active members in Dunedin chapter.
“We actually have members who are from out of the country, and they just keep coming back,” said chapter president Jannette Pomeroy.
A club member from Puerto Rico is active in the organization.
"He has more quilts than I got," said chapter member Matt Hartigan, in a recent interview with other New World Celts members.
The New World Celts is “is like a family that supports the Dunedin community,” such as the Dunedin High School band, Pomeroy said.
"We raise funds to support the kids that do the performing arts. The pipers, the dancers," she said.
A new activity for the chapter is a bagpipe lending program. The Celts refurbished a couple of bagpipe sets that were donated. The bagpipes are in the hands of two students under a two-year contract that can be renewed if the chapter doesn't have any other applicants.
The scholarship allocations have increased from $100-$150 to $250. Sometimes the chapter gives out $500 scholarships, depending on the needs.
There were times that they were only able to give out one or two scholarships, Pomeroy said. She wrote eight scholarships at the organization’s July meeting.
"And that is just a mind-blowing aspect of it," she said, adding that gives the chapter a lot of satisfaction.
"The equipment is expensive. Just seeing the relief on their face and knowing that they have help from this organization and others really is great to see," Pomeroy aid.
Matt Hartigan, an active member of the chapter, said the Celts' whiskey-tastings events have also grown.
"We have the largest tasting now at the Dunedin Golf Club, 140 people. Sells out. We expect the one in October will sell out as well," Hartigan said.
Because of the whiskey tasting's popularity, the chapter has added tasting events.
"We have raised a considerable amount of money at those," Haritgan said.
One of the larger groups in the Dunedin chapter is the Barbarians at the Gate, who support the community during events by providing volunteers who work the “gates.” They draw a lot of attention at events such as the Highland Games and the Dunedin Celtic Festivals; there are a lot of volunteers for the festivals because three shifts and 10 gates are involved.
The Barbarians decided to have a mock kidnapping of the chieftain of the day, Terry Elridge, at this year's Highland Games April 2 and take him to each of the 47 clans, which all bring a shot of whiskey.
"He has to do penance," Pomeroy said.
Just having the group’s name "Barbarians" draws attention to the New World Celts activities.
"People are asking, ‘Who are you? What do you do?’ It's another way we can spread the word for NWC and good causes it does," Hartigan said
The name of Barbarians at the Gate was given to them many years ago by a Dunedin resident who wanted to come into the park and walk her dog on the day of the Highland Games. As the story goes, she didn't feel she should have to pay a fee to walk her dog in the park, despite the games being held.
She complained to the mayor at the time, who called in two of the founding members.
"And of course they got dressed as they always do in kilts because there is many reasons to wear kilts," Hartigan said. "They thought they were going to be congratulated for something or whatever, and the mayor said, 'We had a complaint.'"
"And they read the letter and in the letter the woman said, 'Your barbarians at the gate wouldn't let me in.' And the two of them looked at each other and said, "We have our name,'" Hartigan said.
The New World Celts 22nd Anniversary Banquet and Founder's Celebration is set for Saturday, August 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Dunedin Golf Club. For more information about chapter and anniversary go to https://www.facebook.com/NewWorldCeltsDunedin/ or https://dunedinnwc.org/.
City commissioners also proclaimed Aug. 6 as New World Celt Day in honor of the New World Celts' 20th anniversary in Dunedin, noting that the organization has supported local schools and has participated in numerous parades, civic activities and festivals.
"I'm so proud of what you all do and how much you give back to the community,” Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said to chapter members at the commission meeting July 12.
Officers in the club are Pomeroy, president; Jay Archer, vice president; Kevin Mitchell, secretary; Kristina Lockette, treasurer; and Matthew Mitchell, sergeant at arms.
"We encourage everybody to join us. It doesn't matter where you were from. What age you are. We are trying to recruit younger members," Pomeroy said. "If you like to do volunteer work, this is a great organization to join."
And it has come a long way over the years.
"I don't believe that our founding fathers 22 years ago when they were sitting around a table would ever imagine that NWC would be where it is today. Let alone have eight other chapters that support the cause of what they were wanting to do in the beginning," Pomeroy said.