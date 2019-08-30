DUNEDIN — By next February, boat owners should be able to launch small non-motorized sailing vessels at a newly built ramp facility at the City Marina.
City commissioners unanimously voted to build the boat launch for $88,135 and awarded a construction contract to Midcoast Marine Group of Largo, as part of its Marina Boat Ramp Improvements Project.
Chuck Ankney, city purchasing agent, told commissioners the ramp will be located in the southwest corner of the marina property at 51 Main St., allowing owners of non-motorized vessels to have direct access to the Gulf.
The boat launch will be constructed in the same general location of a previous ramp removed in January, he explained. The project requires construction of a vinyl sheet piling and concrete deck ramp, with modifications to the adjacent asphalt parking area and seawall cap for access.
The project will be funded with $35,000 coming from the Parks and Recreation General Fund and $55,000 from the 1 cent sales tax fund.
A Notice to Proceed will be issued in September, with substantial completion expected by February.
City plans treatment system upgrades
In other projects, city commissioners unanimously approved replacement of the force main at the wastewater lift station in Weaver Park for $281,815.
Russell Ferlita, city engineer, told commissioners the force main and gravity sewer pipe from the terminal manhole are original and subject to failure and leaking. In addition, the gravity sewer pipe from the terminal manhole is undersized.
The project scope consists of the replacement of the sewer pipe from the terminal manhole to the lift station with a larger diameter pipe and installation of a new 12-inch force main to replace the existing 10-inch force main.
The project includes excavation, shoring, trenching, temporary bypass pumping, pipe installation, horizontal directional drilling, backfill, restoration, concrete and masonry work and painting.
A Notice to Proceed is scheduled to be issued in September, with substantial completion is expected by February.
Commissioner Jeff Gow asked staff if the lift station will be protected from potential storm surge and sea level rise and whether the motor can be compromised for any of those reasons.
Ferlita noted concerns about preserving the integrity and operation of lift stations would be addressed when the city kicks off plans to upgrade its entire wastewater treatment plant electrical system, starting with an $843,484 engineering and design project expected to begin in September.
Ferlita said the treatment plant was constructed and commissioned in 1991 to treat wastewater for the city’s residents and customers. The permitted capacity of the plant is 6 million gallons a day with an average daily flow of approximately 4.5 million gallons a day.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant has nine motor control centers, 44 lift stations and a generator that are nearly all original to the plant.
“The design life of the WWTP at the time of construction was 20 years. The plant has undergone a series of upgrade and rehabilitation projects to extend its service life and now requires replacement of the electrical equipment in order to ensure the proper operation of the WWTP. Failure of these systems can cause portions of, if not the entire plant, to shut down,” he told commissioners.
City commissioners unanimously approved a $843,484 project that includes engineering the design for an extensive replacement of all the existing motor control centers and the switchgear with new, arc flash-resistant equipment and installation of new generators and transfer switches. In addition, the city has 44 lift stations that need new electrical panels and equipment. The design for this project will take into consideration the uninterrupted operation of the WWTP and minimal interruption at the lift stations.
The company will also provide an estimate on construction and installation cost.
The project is expected to get underway sometime next year.