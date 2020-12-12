Pinellas County government and city of Dunedin officials have announced new developments in the effort to acquire land in North County for environmental preservation and passive recreation. This week, the local governments received certified appraisals for 44 acres of land from the Gladys Douglas-Hackworth property in the range of between $5.52 million to $5.55 million.
An appraisal is required to apply to the state for environmental preservation funds. With these appraisals now completed, a meeting with representatives for the estate will take place next week to resume negotiations.
“We’re very pleased with the public and private funding commitments we’ve been able to garner thus far for the property, and look forward to working with the estate to preserve the property for future generations,” said Pinellas County Administrator Barry A. Burton.
“Our community believes acquisition of this property is an intergenerational imperative,” said Dunedin City Manager Jennifer K. Bramley. “The city of Dunedin looks forward to working with our partners, both public and private, to place a strong offer before the estate.”
County and City officials also announced they will submit a joint application next week to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for a Florida Communities Trust state grant. They hope that the grant, coupled with an ongoing community fundraising effort, would contribute toward the final acquisition and environmental restoration costs for the Douglas-Hackworth property. The property is located on the northeast corner of Virginia Avenue and Keene Road.