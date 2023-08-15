Free pet-supply stand was created by the Rescue Not Retail-Dunedin nonprofit
DUNEDIN — There are more than 150,000 Little Free Library stands — “take-a-book, leave-a-book” — worldwide including dozens in the Tampa Bay area, and six women behind Rescue Not Retail-Dunedin hope their Community Bark Box concept sees similar success.
Their group promotes rescue-dog adoptions, and their new installation outside Bauer’s bar at 520 Douglas Ave. aims to become the Little Free Libraries of pet supplies.
“I was getting so many donations my house was starting to look like an episode of Hoarders focused on pet owners,” RNR co-founder Amanda Atteniese said during the official unveiling of the Community Bark Box on Aug. 9.
“My garage, my living room (and) my shed were filled with food and toys and supplies, because everyone knows that we collect them to provide to those in need,” Atteniese said. “So, that’s where the idea for the Bark Box came from — what can we do with all the pet supplies we were accumulating?”
She and Bauser’s owner, Janet Baustert, along with bartender Mandy Engblom, devised the idea for RTR-Dunedin while sitting at the bar talking about their love for their rescues in 2017.
“It started as a conversation but then it became a reality,” she said, noting after receiving their nonprofit certification in 2018 the group started supporting other rescue shelters and helping facilitate adoptions before pivoting to hosting events and helping homeless veterans and their service animals.
“We had a huge event at HEP (the Homeless Empowerment Program) headquarters in Clearwater and that event changed our thinking,” Atteniese said. “Our main focus is now the homeless veteran population and helping the community. Our mission statement is connecting the community to animal support services.”
For her part, Baustert said she’s happy to provide the storage and meeting space for the organization.
“When I bought the bar 13 years ago, I wanted it to be a dog-friendly bar, which it is,” she said of her popular spot outside downtown, which booms during Spring Training and features live music nightly.
“I knew Amanda for years —we both rescued pit bulls — and we decided to raise money for other rescue organizations to help them out. That’s how I envisioned it, and Amanda just took it and ran with it.”
Atteniese is the unquestioned Energizer bunny of the RNR crew, which includes Sharon Mitchell, Heather Gillespie and Dr. Tracy Morris, owner of Coastal Veterinary Care. In addition to coordinating pet adoptions, organizing events like RNR’s annual fundraiser, Bauserween, and collecting dog food and kitty litter — not to mention chew toys, flea meds, water bowls and more — Atteniese built the Bark Box by hand.
“Amanda is one of the most genuine and compassionate persons when it comes to animals that I’ve ever met,” Morris said, adding she recently decided to join RNR because she “really liked the concept, the name and all my animals are rescues, so I had a good feeling and wanted to do whatever I could to help.”
According to Atteniese, the support of the group of strong women, coupled with the overwhelming compassion and generosity of the Dunedin community, has helped RNR reach unimagined heights.
“Absolutely,” she replied when asked if she was surprised by the outpouring of support for the Bark Box. “I was hoping it would be like this because I knew the need was there. We already have 200 followers on the Facebook page, and I’ve been refilling it every two days. So, the response has been amazing.”
Baustert said she’s not surprised at the Bark Box reaction, stating, “community investment is the only way these rescue facilities will survive, and that’s what Dunedin is all about. That’s why I love this town.”
To that point, Atteniese hopes the Community Bark Box concept, which she originally saw being utilized in St. Pete, spreads throughout Pinellas County, and the country, like the Little Free Libraries.
“We want to add more,” Atteniese said, adding, “This is the first of many, hopefully, because it’s such a great concept. Giving back to the community. That’s what Rescue Not Retail Dunedin is all about!”
Not to be outdone in the idea department, Baustert said she’d like to take the Bark Box one step further.
“I would like to have a location, like a food pantry for animals,” she said. “A place where people can pick up and drop off food not just for dogs, but for cats and rabbits and birds — like a Dunedin Cares for pets.”
For more information on Rescue Not Retail Dunedin and the Community Bark Box, visit the Facebook pages.