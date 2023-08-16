Financial difficulties were leading to cancellation, but effort underway to hold scaled-down concert
DUNEDIN — After announcing that Dunedin Wines the Blues will be canceled this year due to lack of sponsorship money, the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association has changed course and will seek private donations and help from other organizations to continue the event.
The festival, now in its 33rd year, has grown from one stage in Pioneer Park and a handful of wine vendors, to one of the largest events in Dunedin, according to event organizers.
“Thanks to the incredible determination of our community, the event has been saved,” said DDMA treasurer Kristina Garcia in a statement. “With the unwavering support of the Chamber (of Commerce), the City of Dunedin, and Visit Dunedin, the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association is thrilled to announce that Wines the Blues will continue strong.”
According to DDMA President Isaac Wasilefsky, the organization recently has been going through a transition period, with new board members and changes in membership. Fundraising and support for the event has suffered as a result.
“Early on, this event was put on by the merchants for the community,” Wasilefsky said. “But over the years they lost the reason why we were doing it.”
When it was announced that the event was being canceled there was a public outcry, according to one of the founders of the event, Dunedin Chamber of Commerce President Gregory Brady.
“The community has said, ‘No, you can’t just take that event away, and if we have to do it privately we will,’” Brady said.
The chamber and the DDMA have been working on ways to collaborate for the betterment of all of Dunedin, he added.
A meeting was held Aug. 9, which was attended by members of the DDMA as well as city leaders and representatives of various local organizations. It was at that meeting that it was decided that Dunedin Wines the Blues will continue this year through a collaboration of several groups.
“The fact that they came out shows that there are a lot of business owners, individuals and organizations who care about our community,” Wasilefsky said.
While Dunedin Wines the Blues will be coming back Saturday, Nov. 11, it will not be the grandiose event of recent years.
Instead of four stages, the event will return to just one stage at Pioneer Park. Spectators can expect a scaled down version, similar to the early years of Dunedin Wines the Blues.
“I think that it’s the start of a process,” Wasilefsky said. “This is going to be a different event than in recent years. We will kind of be going back to our roots.”