DUNEDIN — In discussing the value of roundabouts, a Florida Department of Transportation official said he'd rather give work to a body shop than have accident victims admitted to a hospital.
The traffic devices do a lot to reduce serious injuries, said Tracy Hood, FDOT Skinner Boulevard project manager, during a presentation on plans for Skinner Boulevard on June 27 at City Hall.
"Roundabouts reduce fatalities at intersections by up to 90%. Think about that. That's a lot," Hood said.
He discussed the elements of the proposed $10.72 million Complete Streets project to dozens of local residents that evening, saying that it is intended to better the needs of all users, such as pedestrians, transit service and cyclists, not just vehicles.
Roundabouts are planned for Skinner Boulevard at Highland and Douglas avenues. Hood said there's a misconception that the traffic structures are slower and don't work well.
"They actually work better," Hood said. "The state is putting them in in a lot of different places. What we find is, along with the safety, they promote traffic flow as well," Hood said.
One of the goals of the project is to calm vehicular traffic.
"We want to encourage walkability, rideability for all the users. We want to calm vehicular traffic. You know a lot of times people think calm means less cars, but actually what it means is cars moving slower but maybe more efficiently and going smoothly. Instead of racing from red light to red light, cars can continue to move. That's a feature we want to try to enhance and make happen and of course facilitate the traffic," Hood said.
Single-lane roundabouts are the easiest to use, Hood said.
"You don't have to make any decisions about what lane to be in," Hood said.
The project plans include reducing the number of lanes from four to two to accommodate a new raised median, on-street parking and bus bays and seven-foot bicycle lanes. Other improvements include a permanent crossing signal at the Pinellas Trail and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk connecting the Pinellas Trail.
The FDOT will continue to coordinate with city officials on golf cart crossings as part of the project.
Decorative street lighting, landscaping, a new mast-arm signal at Bass Boulevard and Main Street are among the other proposed elements of the project, which has a variety of state and local government funding sources.
Officials expect to obtain bids for the project in May. Construction is slated for the middle of 2024 to late 2026. Plans call for the project to be finished in the fall of 2026.
Funding comes from a variety of state and local government sources.
Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski also discussed the value of the project, noting that one of the city's priorities was to achieve safety first on that road.
"If you ever tried to cross at Highlander, Douglas ... you could sit there for a long time and you are taking your life in your own hands," Bujalski said.
She also said the project provides the underground of utilities and will spur economic development along the corridor.
Dunedin CRA, Housing and Economic Development Director Bob Ironsmith said city officials are excited about the project.
"It's just another initiative where we are trying to create a sense of place for Dunedin and for the downtown. This project I think will accomplish that," Ironsmith said.
Among the attendees at the meeting was County Commissioner and former Dunedin Mayor Dave Eggers.
In an interview, he said he like the idea of traffic slowing down and creating more safety through the project.
However, he was in favor of having one roundabout as opposed to two, saying he was concerned about parking between the roundabouts.
"If there is only one lane each way, you really can't have the cars doing parallel parking, stopping traffic. So, I don't know how that will work out. We'll see. But overall, I like the idea of slowing traffic down and not stopping traffic," he said.
City Commissioner Moe Freaney also said before the meeting she thinks the project will slow down traffic.
"It's a smart street. It's made for the pedestrian; it's made the bicyclists. It's made to slow down the cars. And keeping in mind the safety all the way around. It's truly muti-modal in that way," she said "I think it's going to be a pretty amazing project."
Comments by email about the project may be submitted to DOT Project Manager Eyra Cash at Eyra.Cash@dot.fl.us or by mail to Eyra Cash, P.E., Florida Department of Transportation, 11201 North McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. To comment by phone call 813-975-6164.
Comments received or postmarked by July 7, 2023, will be included in the official meeting record.
Project details, timelines, public meeting information, virtual engagement opportunities and ways to stay informed are on the city's Public Project Engagement Platform at https://dunedin-fl.civilspace.io/en/projects/fdot-skinner-boulevard-improvement-project.