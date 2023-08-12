City hires consultant to ask developers why they passed on redevelopment proposal
OLDSMAR — Last month, developers failed to make a proposal for a mixed-use project on the City Hall property.
Now, the city is trying to find out why.
On Aug. 1, City Manager Felicia Donnelly addressed the lone Community Redevelopment Agency item on the agenda: awarding a contract to GAI Consulting to conduct interviews of five developers the council selected to submit proposals for a mixed-use project on the City Hall property, an 8-acre parcel that’s been earmarked for development for decades. When the quintet failed to submit formal proposals for the project before the July 1 deadline, GAI floated several options for the council to consider, Donnelly explained.
“The City Council selected the option which included interviews with the developers, possible refinement and reissuance of the Request for Proposals based on the feedback from the developers,” she said. The contract was for an amount not to exceed $47,000, which would be come from CRA funds, and would be “executed in steps,” with the first step being the interview process “in which the consultant would present the results before they move further.”
The item received little feedback from the board aside from council member Katie Gannon, who said she initially had “sticker shock” at the contract cost but she was “pleased with the stepped approach.” Donnelly later explained that includes an initial cost of $15,000 for the interview and results presentation.
Mayor Dan Saracki said he was “excited” the money was coming from the CRA and not the General Fund. “So, I think this is a good move on our part,” he said before the request was quickly approved, 5-0.
When asked what the decision means for the stalled downtown project, Donnelly said “the consultant is going to reach out to each of the five respondents and interview them to ascertain the reasons why they didn’t make final proposals.” The developers would not be required to reply. “The consultant is then going to present a report to the council that hopefully outlines the reasons why they didn’t submit a final proposal in time and that can help us determine what any future steps may be with the project,” she said.
Oldsmar to develop Public Art Master Plan
After investing in several public art projects over the past few years, including statutes, murals and sculptures, Oldsmar wants to formalize its public art program, with an emphasis on the “public” part.
City Manager Felicia Donnelly said the city wants to “develop a plan in partnership with the community to guide future investments in public art.” The plan would include “outreach to the community to create a shared vision statement” and “establish a task force to use that vision to develop core principals.”
“The methodology for a public art plan,” Donnelly said, “would provide a roadmap for future public art that reflects the community’s visions, values and aspirations for Oldsmar.”
Joan Byrne, the former Largo parks, rec and art department head who is now Oldsmar Cultural Affairs Programmer, spoke about the importance of having public art, stating the projects “communicate to residents and visitors what Oldsmar represents.” She said she believes public art “says this is a city that cares about who it is, what happens here, and where it’s going in the future.”
After touching on how public art contributes to economic development, Byrne went through brief history of public art in Oldsmar, which began with a painting commissioned by town founder and automobile pioneer R.E. Olds in 1918 and continued with murals at Mobbly Bayou Preserve, R.E. Olds and Sheffield parks, and a metal sculpture, “Taking Flight,” near City Hall. With more public art projects on the horizon, including a metal sculpture by local artists Gus and Lina Ocamposilva at the Oldsmar Sports Complex, Byrne said “it’s important at this point in time to have an actual written plan for public art. It seems like the prudent thing to do because it gives intentionality to our investment and it also provides a roadmap for future investments, for maintenance and the accomplishment of long-term goals.”
After stating goals they hope to accomplish over the next year, including developing a task force and acquiring public input, Byrne said the city would be able to “define what some of the guiding principals will be for Oldsmar’s public art program,” as well as other priorities. The presentation was met with applause from the board, with council member Gannon saying, “you don’t realize you need something until someone like Joan puts it all together” while noting the city’s current plan was scattered.
Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp agreed, stating the plan would “go a long way” to helping the city level up when it comes to public art.
“I’m excited where we’re headed with this,” Mayor Dan Saracki said.
Afterward, Donnelly said of Byrne, “to have someone with her experience on hand and to come up with a Master Plan for our city’s public art projects in-house is invaluable. We are so lucky to have Joan on our staff.”