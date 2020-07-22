The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the preservation, interpretation and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor area, including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). For more information, visit www.palmharbormuseum.com, call 727-724-3054 or email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.