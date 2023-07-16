The East Lake Community Library is at 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Call 727-773-2665 or visit www.eastlakelibrary.org. Summer hours are Monday-Tuesday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Tech Support
Saturdays, July 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursdays, July 20, 27, 1-4 p.m.
Fridays, July 21, 28, 1-4 p.m.
Tuesdays, July 18, 25, 1-4 p.m.
Bring your computer-related device, consumer electronics, or even just a question and our IT specialist will assist you personally. Walk-in appointments only; first come, first served.
Teen Tech Team
Saturdays, July 15, 22, 29, 12-2 p.m.
Mondays, July 17, 24, 31, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesdays, July 18, 25, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesdays, July 19, 26, 4-6 p.m.
Teen Tech Team is a group of volunteer tech helpers that will help answer all your tech-related questions. The Teen Tech Team can help you with your phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, tv, printer and more. No appointments, first come first served.
Baby Beats
Monday, July 17, 10-11 a.m.
Baby Beats is a program for our youngest patrons (ages 0-2) that will include stories, songs, sensory exploration and social time. This is a registration-only program limited to 15 infants/toddlers ages 0-2 (no older siblings please).
Introduction to Tai Chi
Thursday, July 27, 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Join us as our instructor, Cathy Ordiway, leads us through the slow, graceful movements of Tai Chi. Registration is required for each class. Limit 15. Ages 13 and older.
Relax & Renew: Pathway to Healing
Tuesdays, July 18, 25, 2-3 p.m.
This program is for those who have a desire for improved sleep, peace and overall health. By sitting in a chair or by laying on your mat, Sherry Lieber, certified Dharma Kshetra instructor, will guide you through the process of relaxation. You may wish to bring a small pillow or towel to support your head or neck and a throw blanket as your body temperature may drop during your session. Registration required. Limit 20.
Teen-Led Writer's Club
Tuesday, July 25, 4-5 p.m.
Join us in the Teen Room for a fun session of writing. This event is for students in 9th to 12th grade. Registration is not required.
Genealogy Research Assistance
Wednesdays, July 19, 26, 10 a.m.-noon
Each Wednesday genealogy volunteer Lois Powell is here to steer you in the right direction and offer ideas and mentorship to help you with your genealogy and family history research. Reserve your time with her. Be sure to bring relevant documents and research. Computers are available for you to continue your research after your consultation.
The GABIE Bus at Brooker Creek Preserve
Saturday, July 15, 9-11a.m.
The GABIE (Great American Bus Interactive Education) Bus is a field trip that ELCL is bringing to Brooker Creek Preserve to provide agriculture and STEM-related learning adventures for our community's elementary children. Registration required.
Challenge Island: Roller Coaster Beach
Monday, July 17, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pinellas County's Challenge Island visits ELCL with a special summer STEM program. Rising third to fifth graders will learn the laws of physics and create their own switchback gravity railway in this fun, interactive program. Registration is required.
Tuesdays Together: Pokémon Trade-A-Thon Rising 1st-5th Grade
Tuesday, July 18, 4-5 p.m.
Tuesday is the best day to watch movies, make crafts, and have all sorts of summer fun together. Register on our website to trade your Pokémon cards and watch Pokémon. No siblings outside the grade range. Registration is required.
I Am Invited to a Party
Wednesday, July 19, 10-11 a.m.
Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy a Piggie and Gerald party. There will be crafts and dress-up stations along with a super special dance party with bubbles. Lap-held or stroller-bound infants only, please respect age limits. Registration required and opens one week in advance of event.
BeJeweled! Repurposed Holiday Ornaments
Thursday, July 20, 4-6 p.m.
We are celebrating Christmas in July. Using assorted jewelry pieces, charms, broken chains, embellishments and assorted baubles (or whatever other goodies we find), we will repurpose it all into beautiful, one-of-a-kind ornaments. Bring your own E6000 glue, tweezers and pliers/metal snips to work on your pieces. If you have old or broken jewelry that you would like to use, bring it with you. This Make & Take program is for ages 16 and older. Free. Limited attendance (15).
Teen Anime Club
Thursday, July 20, 5-6 p.m.
Join us in the Teen Room to watch “Fruits Basket.” A lovely feel-good anime about an orphan named Tohru. This event is for middle and high school students. No registration required.
Dog Days Movie: ‘Air Buddies’
Wednesday, July 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Come beat the heat and enjoy a fun family movie in the ELCL Community Room where "Air Buddies" (2006) will be playing. Registration is required and opens one week before the program.
Middle School Toons
Wednesday, July 26, 6-7 p.m.
Join us at the library to watch Jake the Dog and Finn the Human go on magical adventures in the Land of Ooo. This event is for middle school students. Registration is not required.
Intro to Line Dance Steps!
Wednesday, July 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
In this new class taught by line dance instructor Brenda DeSousa, join us as we learn different line dance steps such as Jazz Box, Lindy, Step-Lock, Grapevine, etc. Dress comfortably and wear form-fitting, smooth-soled footwear. Registration required. Limit 15 people.
Teen's Dog Days of Summer
Thursday, July 27, 3-5 p.m.
Summer has come to an end and all that reading has paid off! Join us at the library to watch Dreamwork's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," eat popcorn, and be greeted by our special friends from the Suncoast Animal League. This event is for students in middle school and high school. Registration is required.
Mr. Brad in Concert at Brooker Creek Preserve
Friday, July 28, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The ever-popular Mr. Brad will be performing favorite kid songs for our library patrons and guests at Brooker Creek Preserve. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-time-with-mr-brad-tickets-631574525407.
Children & Teen Annual Book Sale
Monday, July 31, 1-5:30 p.m.
The Friends of East Lake Community Library are hosting their annual Children's and Teen Book Sale. Hundreds of gently used books for kids, teens, parents, grandparents, teachers, and anyone who loves good books at a great price! Come in early for the best selections.