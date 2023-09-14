PALM HARBOR — The decades-long, roller coaster-like saga of downtown Palm Harbor has been well-documented over the years. Several business owners, merchants’ groups and revitalization plans have tried, with varying levels of success, to invigorate the tightly knit restaurant and entertainment district.
But recent efforts, including the long-awaited opening of the Driftwood restaurant on the corner of Florida Avenue and 11th Street and the new roundabout that’s ready to open a block away on Alternate 19, as well as a strong Chamber of Commerce, have given downtown Palm Harbor some hope.
On Aug. 15, the County Commission unanimously approved a resolution that adopts a streetscaping and parking strategic action plan for downtown Palm Harbor, paving the way for much-needed amenities and improvements in the district.
“The resolution before you comes from the downtown Palm Harbor Master Plan with a lot of public input that was adopted by this board in 2020,” Scott Swearingen, the county’s long-range planning manager, told commissioners. He said the strategic action plan is incorporated into Plan Pinellas, the county’s comprehensive plan. “So it’s a policy-guiding document that has been adopted and approved and recognized by the state.”
Swearingen then explained how the downtown strategic action plan features 10 recommendations, or targeted efforts, to be explored for the district. They include improving the pedestrian experience with amenities such as new signage, lighting, benches, and bike racks. The plan also addresses “some of the parking issues we have downtown,” via parking strategies designed to reduce the glut of cars in the district during peak times.
“We found if you go just one or two blocks from these (popular) areas, you can most likely find available parking within one or two minutes of these ‘hot spots,’” Swearingen said. He noted some strategies they could employ include shared parking agreements, restriping spaces, better usage of alleyways behind buildings, increase trolley usage and well-defined special event parking plans.
During the public comments, one downtown resident labeled the plan as short-sighted and loaded with cosmetic improvements that would need to be replaced when critical infrastructure was later added.
“This item is highlighting landscaping, benches, bicycle racks and streetscaping, but it does not include any foundational developments, like water pipes,” David Ballard Geddis Jr., said. “We need foundational development done before we put all the new decorations on top of aged infrastructure that will have to be replaced.”
However, after Commissioner Dave Eggers called the claims incorrect, Swearingen responded.
“This county, when we look at projects to incorporate, we look at all facets,” he said. When they have an approved plan, they “will look and see if other projects, like infrastructure improvements, are coming down the pipe,” he said, and if so, “the projects are all compiled into one giant project.”
Before finishing his presentation, Swearingen said the next steps include “a list of projects we have identified that we hope to annually look to see if there is any way we can incorporate them into our CIP projects.” He said that “moving forward, we’ll be exploring funding options from state and federal (sources), wherever we can find them and can apply them.”
When the item was put up for discussion, Eggers, a former Dunedin mayor and longtime champion of improving downtown Palm Harbor, said he was happy to see everyone working together to better the area.
“There’s an awful lot going on in and around downtown,” he said, citing the efforts of county official Nancy McKibben working closely with the merchants and the chamber on things like upgrading the lighting downtown and a garbage company picking up trash weekly for free. “There’s a lot of groups coming together down there, and I really appreciate that. There’s a lot of attention being given to the downtown, so I really appreciate the effort coming forward. I support the resolution and make a motion to approve.”
The motion was quickly seconded and approved by a unanimous 7-0 vote.
Prior to voting, Commissioner Brian Scott noted a press release from Secretary of State Cord Byrd designating the Palm Harbor Main Street Program as Florida’s Main Street Program of the Month.
According to the release, the Palm Harbor program was organized in 1999, but rejoined the Florida Main Street Program in March 2023 with president Louise Goetz.
In the release, Byrd stated, “Based on the activity that has occurred since their reorganization earlier this year, I have no doubt that the best is yet to come for Palm Harbor.”