PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare.
Leonardo Guerra and Miguel Cuevas met several years ago in North Carolina, where Cuevas was running a restaurant and Guerra was working as a food supplier. They became friends and for years had discussed opening a restaurant.
Guerra moved to Pinellas County seven years ago, and when Cuevas paid him a visit recently, they decided the time was right to open Ya se Armo.
The restaurant is on the corner of U.S. 19 and Alderman Road in Palm Harbor, and is tucked back into the corner of a shopping plaza. But while the location is rather ordinary, the atmosphere and food is far from it.
“The menu, the presentation, the style of the food, and the food profile is very different from your traditional Mexican restaurants around here,” said Guerra.
Chef and co-owner Cuevas has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years and has previously owned French and Mexican restaurants in North Carolina.
Born in Acapulco, Cuevas learned to cook from his grandmother and great-grandmother. His dishes are based on these traditional recipes, but he adds his own unique style.
“The style comes from different parts of Mexico. Every different part of Mexico has a different culture and style,” Cuevas said.
The menu at Ya se Armo does offer some traditional Mexican fare, but what sets it apart are the specialty dishes.
“One of the dishes that best helps to describe our style is our mole,” Cuevas said. “It is inspired by Oaxaca Estates in Mexico and uses 32 different ingredients.”
Another specialty of the house is the ceviche, according to Cuevas. There are two different types on the menu.
“There is the Aguachile, which is based with a white fish. We use mahi mahi,” he said. “The other one is inspired by an Acapulco cocktail.”
For those seeking more traditional Mexican dishes, the menu offers a “De Los Gringos,” or American section, with entrees including fajitas, quesadillas and burritos.
All of the sauces, salsas and even the desserts are made from scratch, Cuevas said. One of the more unique and popular desserts is the Saquito de Guayaba. It is guava, cream cheese, banana, and cinnamon sugar wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with vanilla ice cream on the side.
The bar serves a wide variety of tequilas and mescals mixed with fresh ingredients and juices.
Starting in September, Ya se Armo will have special menus that rotate monthly and will highlight the cuisine of different regions of Mexico.
Ya se Armo is at 35114 U.S. Hwy. 19 in Palm Harbor. Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A special brunch menu is available on Saturday and Sunday, and catering is also available.
For more information, call 727-286-8400 or visit www.yasearmomex.com.