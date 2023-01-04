PINELLAS PARK — Chef Robert Hesse is known for appearances on televised cooking competition “Hell’s Kitchen,” where he won fans with his humor, talent and backstory, a rags-to-riches ride from the streets of St. Petersburg to the bright lights of Hollywood.
But at the Richard L. Sanders School, a public school in Pinellas Park that serves K-12 students with a variety of special needs, “Chef” is one of them. He’s an alumnus who overcame a childhood filled with drugs, abuse and incarceration to become a successful businessman with his Fo Cheezy Twisted Meltz brand and who gives back to the community through his No Kid 86 foundation.
During a return visit to Sanders in November for the Great American Teach-In, Hesse promised the students he wouldn’t forget about them. Three days before Christmas, he kept his word, as Hesse played “Sanders Claus” by delivering food, gifts and $30,000 worth of toys and electronics for the school store.
“This is amazing — I’ve never seen anything like this in my 11 years with Pinellas County Schools,” Principal Heidi D’Ambrosio said a few days before Christmas, as she stared at the tower of action figures, dolls, games, and other items donated by Hesse and his business partner, Craig Munroe, and local businesses Retro Rat Toys, Pop-N-Son Collectibles and House to Garage Outlet.
“The nice thing is he went here as a student, so it shows them that there is an opportunity to be successful,” D’Ambrosio said. “Plus, you’re giving back to the community. So, we’re very grateful for this. I don’t have any words for how grateful we really are.”
Hesse, who owns restaurants in St. Pete and St. Pete Beach, brings an instant credibility when he speaks about the impact the school’s staff had on him.
“If we’re going to talk about positive things right now, one positive thing is the fact these teachers give a damn about you,” he said, speaking to a rapt audience in the packed gymnasium. “And if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here doing this for you today and have the success that I’ve had.”
Hesse, who sports a trim frame following gastric bypass surgery documented on Gordon Ramsay’s TV show, spoke directly to the students with urgency in a raw, emotional speech that encouraged them to find an outlet for positivity in their lives.
“You could be the next Gordon Ramsay, or successful by just taking out the trash,” he said. “I want you to try to do one act of kindness a day, whether it’s helping grandma across the street, whatever it is. Do one act of kindness a day and if everybody follows that mantra, it’s amazing how much better you will feel about yourself no matter how low you are.”
Hesse then pointed to the “30 grand” worth of items that were being donated to the school store, where students can buy things with credits earned for good grades and behavior.
“Ms. Money came to me, and she said you know what we really need? We need our store stocked up with high-end items,” he said of Sanders social worker Michelle Money, who helped organize Hesse’s Great American Teach-In appearance. “So, we collected all this stuff, and it’s here to incentivize you to do a good job and earn those dollars and spend that money. Earn good grades and it’s easy.”
After Money and D’Ambrosio presented Hesse with a school shirt, the chef directed the students to receive their gifts before heading outside to get a hot sandwich from his tricked-out Fo Cheezy food truck, and he left them one final positive message to take home for the holiday break.
“This is for you, because Pinellas County Schools and Fo Cheezy Twisted Meltz and all the gentlemen who participated today see the value in you,” Hesse said. “You are worth everything that we are about to do and more. So do not discount who you are or what your worth is. You understand that? Your lowest of low is going to be your next high. Believe that. Trust that.”
After reaping the rewards from their most illustrious alum, several students spoke about the impact Hesse’s visits have had on their lives.
“It’s pretty awesome because he quite literally started from the bottom and now, he’s all the way up here,” 16-year-old Cole Capen said of Hesse, who he called “a pretty cool guy” for giving back to the school. “A lot of kids here have had some troubles in their life, but he’s proven that even with the worst of troubles, you can still come out on top if you keep pushing forward. You can still be someone.”
For Evynn Burns, that hopefully means following Hesse’s footprints to Hollywood.
“He was on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and when I grow up, I want to be an actor,” the 13-year-old said. “So, it tells me even though I’m in this school, I still have a chance.”
According to 19-year-old Aaron Clay, Hesse’s latest appearance at Sanders made him happy and a “good” sad. “I’m really happy and thankful for what he’s doing today, and I’m happy that someone where I go to school came back and gave back to the community he grew up in,” he said. “But knowing that he went here and all that stuff he went through as a kid, he basically made lemonade out of lemons and what that makes me think is trouble doesn’t last forever. And him speaking and coming back and keeping the promise he made to everyone going here, that’s what really makes me happy as a person, you know?”