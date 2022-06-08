Sports complex funds approved
PINELLAS PARK – Pinellas Park’s vision for a centrally located, state-of-the-art youth sports complex closer to being realized after Gov. Ron DeSantis recently approves $13.5 million in funding.
The complex will be situated at the city's 37-acre Youth Park site located at 4100 66th Ave.
Pinellas Park officials said they hope the new complex will have a regional impact on underserved and underprivileged youth and will offer little to no-cost premium athletic opportunities to young Pinellas County residents without the cost burden associated with many of today's travel and competitive sports programs.
‘Paid for Grades’ donation record
ST. PETERSBURG – First-year students from three Pinellas County high schools are starting the summer off with an extra $500 in their pockets.
The freshmen from Hollins, Lakewood and Boca Ciega earned the money because of their improved performance in the classroom through the nonprofit Paid for Grades. They were celebrated with a ceremony May 18 at Hollins High School.
Paid for Grades is a program that rewards ninth-grade Pinellas County students for improving their reading skills and overall GPA. The students worked with mentors over the course of several months to cultivate strong academic habits that can set them on the path for success.
Students who complete the program receive a $500 award, their mentors $400, and the school they attend will get $100 for each student who completes the program. This year’s record donation came out to $123,000.
Some 123 students completed the program, the largest class in the program’s 10-year history.
Brewing scholarships
ST. PETERSBURG – The University of South Florida, in partnership with D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is accepting applications for the Yuengling Veteran's Scholarship for the August 2022 Brewing Arts program. The $5,000 award provides one veteran with full funding to attend the program on the St. Petersburg campus.
Applications are being accepted through July 1.
The 23-week program gives participants the foundational knowledge and hands-on training needed for a career in the craft-brewing industry.
The Brewing Arts program, a collaboration between USF's College of Arts and Sciences and local and national breweries, is taught by professionals and academics in the field and is followed by hands-on training in a brewery. Yuengling, among the nearly 20 breweries participating in the program, sponsors a veteran and diversity scholarship each year.
Indian Shores to unveil monument
The Town of Indian Shores in partnership with Pinellas County will unveil its new Monument Project at the Mayor James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park located inside Tiki Gardens, 19601 Gulf Blvd., on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
The monument site features educational kiosks, an arch that depicts native flora and fauna and a central sculpture that features a Tocobaga Indian family that honors the past and celebrates the feeling of family. The project was made possible with funds from Penny for Pinellas.
The overall project was the design of local artist Steve Graff. The bronze sculpture is by Geza Gaspar. Legacy Vacation Resorts-Indian Shores sponsored a sidewalk that will provide a guided walking path for beach access to their guests.
County food giveaway
The Pinellas County Commission will host a free fresh food distribution event on Friday, June 10 in Pinellas Park.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North. Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the event will run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.
The County’s partnership with the St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
With food insecurity on the rise, the St. Pete Free Clinic is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food. SPFC offers expanded locations, hours, and drive-through options with additional mobile pantries in underserved areas in mid- and north Pinellas County.
To learn more about SPFC, please visit www.thespfc.org.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.