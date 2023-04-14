Heroes reunite with stricken players
ST. PETERSBURG — On the afternoon of March 31, all of the people who helped Stan Stankovich stay alive after a medical emergency reunited with him and his family at the pickleball court where he had collapsed more than two weeks earlier.
Stankovich was playing pickleball at Walter Full Park March 13 when he fell to the ground. Bystanders called 911 while others alerted lifeguards at a nearby pool. The lifeguards began performing CPR and delivering two shocks from a defibrillator.
Stankovich regained consciousness as members of St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to HCA Florida Northside Hospital for cardiac care. He walked out of the hospital just a few days later.
Walmart to add health center
PINELLAS PARK — A new Walmart health center will soon open at 8007 U.S. Hwy 19, adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter.
The health center will deliver primary care, labs, x-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, select specialty services, and community health. It will be open seven days a week with weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays.