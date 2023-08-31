PINELLAS PARK — The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch eighth annual bike ride will be held Friday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m.
The "Alive" Ride will be an 11-mile fun, easy cycle ride through Pinellas Park. Starting at Quaker Steak and Lube, 10400 49th St. N., the fully police escorted ride will visit local schools and businesses, allowing the children and general public to thank veterans from all conflicts for their service.
Riders can sign up online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/662974764367?aff=oddtdtcreator
Veterans and general riders are free to ride.
All donations are accepted at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=2LRBXJJ5JX3UW&ssrt=1692040895396.