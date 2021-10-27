Allan R. Casparian, 78, of Largo, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2021. Raised in Lynn, Massachusetts, he was a minister in the town of Franklin, Massachusetts, for 30 years before retiring to Florida. He enjoyed coaching his son’s Little League teams growing up, and loved the annual family trips to see New Hampshire fall colors. Gifted with a great sense of humor and beautiful voice, he loved to sing as well as perform with the local theater group. He is survived by wife, Linda; son Stephen (Sarah), grandchildren Amelie and Emmett of Colorado; sister Jeanie Gallagher of Largo; and many others.
He was preceded in death by parents Higus and Elizabeth, and brother Brian. A Memorial Service will be held November 6, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Ranchero Village Chapel, 7100 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Friends are encouraged to attend.