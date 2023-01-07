Ella Testa Scott, born September 22, 1935, in Hartford CT., went home to be with the Lord September 23, 2022.
Ella came from a Christian family and gave her heart to the Lord at an early age. Ella and Steven Scott were married for almost 18 wonderful years. Ella was married to John Testa (deceased) and raised 3 wonderful children in Windsor, CT. Loving mother of Thomas Testa and wife Patty, Marie Harris and husband Scott, and Nancy Testa and husband Michael (deceased). Proud grandmother of Nathan Fuss (deceased), Dean, John and Kasey Gregory and husband Sawyer. Great grandmother to Rowan, Levi and Kael, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
God gave Ella many special talents. Ella had a blessed life, many blessings received and many given, and the Promise of Eternal Life. Weep not, she is not dead, she is asleep. She is resting on the bosom of Jesus.
Celebration of Life for Ella, January 14, 2023, from 4:30-6:00pm in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, 12685 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, FL 33774. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider giving your life to Christ, or share the good news with someone. It will change your life forever.