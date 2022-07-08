Lawrence Carey Bolster, age 85, died July 1, 2022, peacefully and well-loved in his home on Honeymoon Island in Dunedin, FL, with beloved wife, Cyrilla, at his side. He was born in Baltimore, MD on July 12, 1936 to Lawrence Lambert Bolster and Ethel Mae (neé Carey). He grew up in the Catonsville area and devoted his career to improving math education in Baltimore County, MD. Carey enjoyed his life. He was a teacher's teacher, known for dabbling in a variety of initiatives. He taught on various levels, co-authored several math textbook series and articles, directed PBS Mathline, one of the first video and online learning initiatives on the national level, and was math content director for Cyberchase, the Emmy award-winning PBS math adventure cartoon. Because of his love of kids and his interest in mathematics, he won the NCTM Lifetime Achievement Award and the NCSM Glen Gilbert National Leadership Award...the first time both national awards were received by the same person in the same year. Carey loved to laugh and described the highlight of his life as his family.
Surviving him are Jeff (Michelle) Bolster of Elkridge, MD; Dave (Deb) Bolster of Eldersburg, MD; Kristen (Keith) Mayle of Statesville, NC; Jamie (Michael) Beecham of Mooresville, NC; Jesse (Chris Pahl) Csitar of Elkridge, MD; and Krista (Rickie) Agapito of Altamonte Springs, FL; many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as brother Brent Bolster of Cornelius, NC; and loving wife Cyrilla Bolster of Dunedin, FL. Carey was predeceased by grandson, Bryan Bolster. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local PBS affiliate in Carey's honor, or honor his legacy of learning, laughter, and love by doing something that makes you smile. He'd like that. Brewer & Sons 727-314-4991/ BrewerFuneral.com