Obituary: Col. Arville L Hickerson, U.S. Army retired

Arville L Hickerson, 86, a retired Army Colonel and decorated combat veteran died on August 28, 2021, in Belleair, Florida. Colonel Hickerson, a resident of Belleair FL, was born in Haverhill, MA and grew up in Painesville, OH. At graduation of both junior and senior high schools he was awarded the DAR good citizenship medal. He was a Past Master Councilor, Representative DeMolay, and Chevalier in the Order of DeMolay. He was a member of the undefeated Harvey High School Northeastern Conference championship football team of 1951 and was selected as the All-Northeastern Conference first team center. He was also the valedictorian of the Class of 1952. Colonel Hickerson received an A.B. degree in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College (1956) and a M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth College (1957). Designated a Distinguished Military Graduate, he was appointed a Second Lieutenant, Infantry in the Regular Army in 1956. He graduated from the Basic Infantry Officer Course, Airborne, and Ranger schools. He was an honor graduate of both the Infantry Officer Advanced Course and the US Army Command and General Staff College. He was promoted from below the zone of eligibility to Lieutenant Colonel in 1969. He was promoted to Colonel and graduated from the National War College in 1977. Colonel Hickerson served in the 82nd Airborne Division; as Company Commander in the 6th Infantry, Berlin, Germany when the Berlin Wall was built on 13 August 1961; and as a Team Commander in Special Forces. He served as an Advisor in Phu Yen Province, II Corps Tactical Zone, and as Executive Officer and Commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry (“Garry Owen”), 1st Air Cavalry Division in the Republic of Vietnam for 27 consecutive months, a period which encompassed eight campaigns and the TET Offensives of 1968 and 1969. He voluntarily extended for combat duty three times and was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, six valor decorations, and a Purple Heart medal. He subsequently served as the Battalion Commander in the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea during the 1973 world oil crisis. He later served on the staffs of the Chief of Staff, US Army, and Inspector General of the Army. He was medically retired in l983. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (2 awards), Bronze Star Medal with Valor device (4 awards), Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Air Medal with Valor device (5 awards), Army Commendation Medal (2 awards), Vietnam Service Medal with one silver and three Bronze Stars (8 campaigns), Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, and Army General Staff Identification Badge. Republic of Vietnam decorations include a Cross of Gallantry with Palm and one with Silver Star, Armed Forces Honor Medal First Class, Civil Action Medal First Class and Campaign Medal. He and his wife endowed four Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Scholarships for military dependents: several scholarships at Lake Erie College, and two Harvey Alumni Associations (HAA) Scholarships. Arville left legacies to these institutions. He was also a supporter of the local Belleair FL Community Foundation.
A memorial service will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Royston Hickerson and stepson-in-law Bill Braddock. He is survived by his stepdaughter Mary K Braddock Carlton (Gene), a brother Robert Hickerson, three grandchildren; Christy Rainey, Michael Braddock (Melanie), Scott Braddock (Katie), a brother-in-law Donald Royston, and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to MOAA at 201 N. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 (www.mmoa.org), or HAA Scholarships at 200 West Walnut Ave., Painesville, OH 44077, or Belleair Community Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.