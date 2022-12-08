Obituary: Joseph Clement McHale Jr.

Joseph Clement McHale Jr. (11/02/1945-12/03/2022) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and originally from Olyphant, Pennsylvania, went to his eternal rest on December 3, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Hannah McHale and is survived by his wife of 34 years Bette McHale, his brother James McHale, his daughter Ellen McHale Berg, his stepchildren Dawn Anthony and James Gerner, and their families.
Joe earned a Bronze Star while serving our nation in Vietnam and reached the rank of Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to serve in the Lafayette and Englewood, Colorado, police departments, and had a highly successful career as a private investigator.
He will be greatly missed but his family takes solace that he was surrounded by love, his suffering has ended, and he is embraced in the endless love of our Eternal Father. He will be laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9 a.m.