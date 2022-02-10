Obituary: Don Sweat

Don Sweat was born January 31, 1939, in Jacksonville, Florida. Don passed peacefully on February 3rd, 2022, at age 83 with his family at his side. Don spent his formative years growing up in Deland, Florida. After obtaining a degree from the University of Florida in Marine Biology, he became an officer in the United States Navy, serving 5 years. During this time, he also received a Master's degree from Stetson University. His post-military career was equally as productive, serving as vice president of Sea Farms Inc. of Key West for 7 years, which allowed him the opportunity to hone his marine biology skills. He went on to become the first extension agent hired by the Florida Sea Grant marine extension program. Over his 33-year career, he made numerous advancements in the fields of aquaculture, commercial fisheries & marine education. These advancements led to changes in state laws and regulations, particularly in the sponge industry. Don was also a founding member of The Pier Aquarium in St. Pete & was dedicated to teaching anyone who would listen to his plethora of knowledge. As a board member of the World Aquaculture Society, fellow of the American Institute of Fishery Research Biologists, & member of the International Pectinid Society, Don was active right up until the end. In his free time, he loved to fish with his friends, partake in river boat cruises, & cheer on the Florida Gators football team.
Don is survived by his wife, Sharon, his two children, Susan & David, & three grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, & Cory. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, Seminole, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Don's Honor