Burton Harrison Schoepf passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023 from an aortic aneurysm. His sudden passing has left a tremendous void in his family and many friends but we know he is rejoicing in his forever home in Heaven!
Burton is survived by his three daughters, Kathy (Steve) Wilson, Carolyn (Peter) Gibson and Allison (Curtis) Drown. He had two beautiful granddaughters Laura and Stephanie, and four precious great-granddaughters!
Burton was born in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 4, 1936. He married Betsy Dunn in 1956 shortly after high school. He owned Schoepf Striping Service until God called him to finish college and attend Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1969. Burton pastored several churches for many years and even started his own church. In 1977, he and Betsy moved to Indian Rocks Beach and the two eventually began the crafting circuit for nearly 20 years traveling throughout the countryside in their motorhome with two dogs!
Upon retiring from the art show life, Betsy ran the IRB Art Center and Burton entered the handyman trade which he enjoyed immensely until he was 84! He was fond of wood-working and repairing most everything you could think of! Burton especially loved gardening, going out to lunch, attending church and Bible study, making friends wherever life took him. He touched many lives with his sincere loving kindness. He had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed!
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave. Clearwater on Saturday, Feb. 18th at 11:00 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Burton’s memory, two of his favorite charities were the local animal shelter and Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa.