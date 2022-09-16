Obituary: Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig

Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig, age 95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her Clearwater, FL home on September 9, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents: Walter Britton Ellis and Bertha Johnson Ellis, six of her siblings: Earl, Beryl, Walter, Robert, Richard, and Jim Ellis, 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother: Gerald Ellis (Jean,) her children: Robert Buehrig (Becky,) Brit-ton Buehrig (Lavonna,) Cindy (Bruce Walker,) Gerald Buehrig (Lynn,) Bonnie-Sue (John Brandvik,) and David Buehrig (Maria.) She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and many other beloved relatives.
Mary was born and raised in in St. Louis, MO, the 7th of 8 children born to Walter Britton and Bertha Ellis. Her first job was cracking eggs at a powdered egg factory during WWII. She went on to serve as a torpedo detonator inspector. After the war, she married Robert Edgar Buehrig Sr.
While raising six children, she worked as a bookkeeper and waitress. At age 65, she earned her LPN degree and served in that capacity until she was 80 years old. She was a lifelong member of several Masonic organizations, including Eastern Star, White Shrine, and the Amaranth, serving as an officer in each of those organizations. She loved to read, work puzzles and travel, having visited almost every state in the Union, as well as several European countries, Australia and New Zealand on multiple occasions.
She often voiced this philosophy about life: “When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Try to live your life so that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice.” She succeeded in living her life that way. Her warm heart, clever wit, and down-to-earth wisdom will be missed by all who knew her.
Hubbell Funeral Home in Belleair Bluffs will handle her final arrangements. Her ashes will be scattered at sea in February, during the annual FL family reunion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Masonic Home’s Care for the Elderly program. Please visit: www.mohome.org