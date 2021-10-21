Obituary: Iris Lee Laudig

Iris Lee Laudig, 73, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on October 7th after a valiant battle with cancer. Iris was a talented artist in many mediums, in addition to graphic design and painting, she remodeled several of her homes. She was always ready for a new project!
Born to Dr. Guy Henry and Hettie Laudig on March 17, 1948 in Morris Plains, NJ., Iris graduated from Morristown High School in 1966, and studied Design at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, MI. For 16 years, she was the Supervisor of Customer Service for Union Oil Company in San Francisco CA. In 1989, Iris moved to the Nazareth PA, to care for her parents. She added computer and graphic arts to her impressive artistic abilities and became a Creative Designer and Photographer. Her knowledge and skill landed her design positions at Majestic, Dixie Cup, Knights Apparel, and Fanatics. Iris was a supporter of The Arts Partnership of Greater Spartanburg, SC and worked as a volunteer for her Neighborhood Association in Converse Heights, writing and doing the layout for their monthly newsletter.
Iris is predeceased by her parents, Hettie and Dr. Guy H. Laudig and her brother, Guy H. Laudig Jr. She is survived by her sister, Lois Recio and her nephews, Jim and Chris Recio of Morris Plains NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 4, 4 p.m. at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg, SC.