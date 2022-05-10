Obituary: Hallie Thomas Stone Maxon

Maxon, Hallie Stone, April 19, 1918 – May 4, 2022, 104
Hallie Thomas Stone was born on April 19, 1918, in Greenville, S.C. She was reared in Greenville and Marietta, S.C., then moved to Clearwater, FL at the age of 13. After graduating from Clearwater High School at the age of 16, Hallie attended St Petersburg Junior College and graduated in 1938 from Winthrop College for Women in Rock Hill, SC with a business degree. From 1938 to 1944 Hallie was a private secretary for Theron Palmer in Belleair, FL.
As a young woman in Clearwater, Hallie was a Skipperette. She also helped start the Young People’s Community Service, now known as Episcopal Young Churchmen of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. Later she served on the boards of the YWCA of Clearwater (past President) and Questers (past secretary). Her many memberships included Episcopal Church of the Ascension, St Teresa’s Guild of Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Colonial Dames of America, Belleair Country Club, Casado and a founding “young adult” of Carlouel Yacht Club. During World War II Hallie was a member of the Civil Defense Association. This is when she met her future husband Glenn Maxon, an officer in the Marine Corps.
Hallie and Glenn married in Clearwater at Episcopal Church of the Ascension on November 7, 1944. They lived in twelve different cities around the eastern seaboard during Glenn’s career as a Marine and as an executive with Montgomery Ward. In 1966 they returned to the Clearwater area where she resided among her many friends, old and new, until her passing quietly in her sleep at her home of 50 years in Belleair on May 4, 2022. She was 104 years young.
Hallie was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Lt. Colonel Glenn D. Maxon; son Eugene S. Maxon; parents Eugene E. and Harriet M. Stone; brothers Eugene E. Stone, Jr and Alexander M. Stone, and sister Ann S. Cleveland.
Hallie is survived by four of her five children: Lt. Colonel Warren D. Maxon (Susan), Palm Harbor, FL; Michael T. Maxon (Kimberly), Belvidere, TN; Pamela Maxon, Portland, OR; and Deborah M. Geffrard (Christian), Portland, OR, four granddaughters, two grandsons, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She was the last surviving of 32 first cousins on her father’s side.
Her children are grateful for her wonderful caregivers Amor Laid, Ernesto Laid, Indra Buddhu, Emily Collie (deceased) and Christine Murphy as well as the Suncoast Hospice Staff. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Hallie’s favorite charities: St Teresa’s Guild of Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Pinellas County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or Thompson Child and Family Focus in Charlotte, NC.
A celebration will be held at a later time.