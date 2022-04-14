Steve Busse, a legend in the Real Estate market in and around the Redington Beach areas has passed. Steve was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a BA in business. After a successful career in the insurance industry, he moved to Florida and entered into the Real Estate business. He shared his success by giving back to the community. He was a regular contributor to the Santa’s Angels Event, St. Jude, The Children’s Miracle Network, and the Boys Town Charity.
Steve is survived by his wife of 32 years, Angela Busse; daughter, Holly Huth, and brother, Kurt Busse. While it is always hard at a time like this to know what to say or do, Steve’s family would ask that you just remember him in your thoughts and prayers.