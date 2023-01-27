Obituary: Kathryn A. Weise

Kathryn A. Weise passed away peacefully at the age of 64 after a long illness on December 28, 2022 in Palm Coast, Florida.
She graduated from University of South Florida and received a master’s in nursing from Arizona State University. She worked as a registered nurse in Washington State until retiring in Palm Coast.
She is survived by her sister Pamela Weise Hinds; brother-in-law Richard deC. Hinds; sister-in-law Deborah D. Weise; nephew Frank E.Weise 4th, and niece Alison Weise Beers. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank E. Weise Jr and Marian H. Weise of Vero Beach & formerly Belleair, Florida and her brother, Frank E. Weise 3rd.
A private celebration of life will be held.