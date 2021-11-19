Obituary: Sally Ann Barber Fobert

Sally Ann Barber Fobert, 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Oak Manor Assisted Living Community in Largo, Florida. She was born in Chicago on October 29, 1935, the daughter of Raynard and Juanita Henderson Barber. She first married Ronald Casteel, and the couple had two sons, Ron and Scott. She later married Floyd “Bud” Fobert. Sally was a homemaker while raising her two sons, and later worked in the payroll department at the Nestle Candy Company. Upon retirement in the 1990s, she and her son Scott moved to Macomb, Illinois, where she renovated a Victorian home and loved showcasing her extensive collection of Blue Willow china and other antiques. After Scott’s death, she moved back to the Chicagoland area to be near her son Ron, and later located to Seminole, Florida where she enjoyed the warmth of the Sunshine State until her passing. Sally was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Fiercely loyal to family and friends, she was known for her cooking, generosity, love of cats, and contagious sense of humor.
Surviving are her son, Ron (Debi) Casteel of Portage, IN.; sister Kay (Don) Norton, of Brookings, SD; granddaughters Kelly (Al) Garza of Chicago and Renee (Jim) Cook of Columbus, OH; grandson Ronnie Casteel of Seminole, FL; great-granddaughters Alessia, Adeline, Penelope, and Elizabeth; numerous nieces and nephews, including Geo Barber of Aliso Viejo, CA and Ed Barber of Victorville, CA, Don Norton III of Portland, OR, and Christopher (Mercedes) Norton of Macomb, IL; and several cousins, including Jim Barber of Woodson, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Fobert; brothers, Ray “Cork” Barber and George Barber; sister, Marie Barber Henry; nieces, Janet Barber Parker and Linda Barber Goldberg; nephew, Timmy Barber, and great-nephew Warren Barber. Cremation has been accorded and no services are scheduled at this time. The family was assisted by Abbey Cremation and Funeral Services in Largo.