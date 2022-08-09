Obituary: Rita Williams

Our dear mother Rita Williams peacefully passed away with her daughters by her side on July 23rd at the age of 76.
She was wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Bayside Waters community.
She was predeceased by her son, Joseph Valant, III and is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Hewitt and Brenda Holbrook, son-in-law Doug and 5 grandchildren, Harrison, Charlotte, Kate, Sophia, Emma and her sweet dog Pebbles. We will forever miss her kind heart, warm hugs and cheerful smiles.