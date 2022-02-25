William Robert “Rob” Stiles was born in Burbank, California on November 16, 1976. Robert, 45, tragically passed away in an automobile accident on February 13, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Rachael Ann Stiles, step-daughter Opal Ann (Fidler), his parents Robin and Dennis Burnam, his six sisters Angela Wines, Jennifer Clydesdale, Stephanie Brown, Kristina Brown, Katie Lloyd, and Cherie Rebidas. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and a great niece. Robert was a resident of Dunedin, Florida.
Robert accomplished many things in his short life but his proudest was being a master electrician and owner and operator of Stiles Electrical Concepts serving the greater Tampa area. He enjoyed fishing, boating, refurbishing vintage stereo equipment, spending time with his dogs Boy and Luna, listening to music and was a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. He had the most beautiful smile that could light up any room, a caring heart, a wicked sense of humor and he loved his family. Time goes by living without you, hope you know we will never stop thinking about you — until we meet again.